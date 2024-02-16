Who wins The Traitors USA Season 2?

The Traitors 2 winner will soon be revealed on Peacock.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen from Love Island USA was Murdered during the most recent episode, and Parvati Shallow from Survivor was Banished.

Only 10 people remain in the game, which seems high since only two episodes remain.

The ninth episode of The Traitors 2 arrives on February 22, and the season finale debuts on February 29.

Adding Kate Chastain from Below Deck helped increase the level of drama, and Phadea Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta/Married to Medicine just asked Kate to become a Traitor.

If Kate turns down the offer, she is eliminated from the game, making her the latest victim to be Murdered by a Traitor.

The Traitors 2 can have more than one winner

As a reminder, The Traitors is a show that can yield multiple winners. If the Faithfuls make it to the end and have eliminated all Traitors, they split the prize money.

Likewise, if multiple Traitors survive until the end, the Traitors split the prize money.

Cirie Fields from Survivor was the lone winner of The Traitors USA Season 1, but the season was close to having multiple winners.

Who is left on The Traitors 2?

There are 10 different people who could be named winners of The Traitors 2. Below is the list of remaining players at the end of Episode 8. The winner(s) is on this list.

John Bercow – Former member of Parliament

Trishelle Cannatatella – The Real World and The Challenge

Kate Chastain – Below Deck

Sandra Diaz-Twine – Survivor

Mercedes “MJ” Javid – Shahs of Sunset

Kevin Kreider – Bling Empire

Phaedra Parks – The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine.

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Real World and The Challenge

Peter Weber – The Bachelor

Shereé Whitfield – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

This is why Parvati should've worked with Phaedra instead of go behind her back to get her out.#TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Tl3bQ9tj40 — ARon06 (@A_Ron06) February 16, 2024

The Traitors 2 nears its conclusion

Phaedra has several people very suspicious of her in the castle, but Peter appeared to move away from his primary audience, drawing some suspicions of his own.

Could Kate become a Traitor and try to pin it on Peter, who she had already told people was not a good Faithful?

If Kate does become a Traitor and other people continue to target Phaedra, could Kate slip through as the final Traitor standing? That could put her in the driver’s seat to possibly win $250,000.

Many Traitors fans want to see Kate become a Traitor, allowing her to put her game knowledge to the test. But we all must tune in for the February 29 finale to learn if she wins.

In the end Phaedra outlasted Dan and Parvati, Peter’s clique doesn’t trust him anymore, and now Kate is hopefully a traitor #TraitorsUS #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/eUA28LjlO8 — ᴛᴀʏʟᴏʀ (@TaylorKnees) February 16, 2024

A new season of The Traitors is coming

Peacock has already ordered The Traitors 3. Success in the streaming of Season 2 led to this early renewal.

Dan Gheesling has revealed more Big Brother alums he feels should be on The Traitors. He has some interesting ideas but is correct in picking people who would make for good television.

The Traitors 2 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.