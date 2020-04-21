Who went home on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart during Episode 2?

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Episode 2 aired tonight and after sending home four guys last week, there was an equal number of men and women during the first few minutes.

But that quickly changed with the entrance of Natascha Bessez, who entered with a mission to bring down Trevor Holmes.

She knew his ex-girlfriend and wanted to expose him for his lying and cheating ways.

And yet, her outspoken personality and accusations were not enough to get her sent packing. Instead, one of the women who arrived later during the episode was sent right back home.

Here’s who went home on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart tonight

Despite pursuing Brandon and giving it everything she had, including kissing him, Mel just couldn’t convince him to keep her around. She was sent home.

Cheyenne and Marianna were the other two women who were booted. The final woman picked was Julia – the woman who had a date with Sheridan throughout the episode, but really wanted to explore things with Brandon.

That’s the same Brandon who Mel wanted and who has a fling with Savannah.

But after picking Savannah, Brandon told Julie that they are still there and they can pick up where they left off to see if they have a connection.

Have more questions about the contestants? Browse through our FAQ for The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart for tonight’s episode.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart got dramatic tonight

The rose ceremony was not the most dramatic thing in the episode. In fact, it seemed to be a mere procedure as the episode had been plagued with dramatic conversations between the contestants.

Natascha Bessez came onto the show tonight and she wanted to call out Trevor for cheating. As soon as he came back from his date with Jamie, she pulled him aside and demanded that he give her time to confront him. She claimed to be close with his ex-girlfriend and she wanted to expose him for what he supposedly puts women through.

In addition, Julia couldn’t really decide on whether she wanted to pursue Sheridan – who appears ready to date her or Brandon who is balancing three women at all once.

And their drama continues next week, as Julie could be ready to drop everything she has to pursue a man, who has everyone on their toes.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.