Who went home on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart after the first live performances?

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, the couples were asked to do their first couple performances.

Throughout the first hour of the episode, the couples had to figure out how to couple up. If they couldn’t find someone to match with, they were asked to leave the mansion.

At the end of the first hour, there were seven couples who performed during the live performances, which aired during the second hour.

Fans offered up their thoughts about the live performances and not everyone hit it out of the park.

Here’s who was eliminated from The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

At the end of the episode, one couple was eliminated based on the judge’s final scores. The judges gave their thoughts about the performances after they aired.

Then, at the end of the episode, they offered up who would be leaving based on connection, performance, and level of romance they saw during the performance.

Their decision was revealed through a rose ceremony, where the couples were chosen as safe and then, the couple had to choose each other again in a Bachelor-style rose ceremony.

It was Bekah and Danny who were eliminated. Despite sounding good together, the judges just missed that romantic connection between them.

Ooh Danny you have a nice voice. And Bekah you have an okay voice. I like Danny's voice more. But they definitely sound good together! #Listentoyourheart — Somethinginthewater (@HannahKCarson24) April 28, 2020

As we reported last week, this week was the first one that featured live performances this season. Throughout the performances, Julia Rae‘s insecurities and jealousy over Brandon and Savannah’s connection was almost too much.

The performances on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

First up were Rudi and Matt. The two started the night out with a bang and fans were impressed with their performance.

Damn Rudi and Matt wow wow #ListenToYourHeart — graysen (@gray_dwts) April 28, 2020

Bri and Chris, who have had a strong connection since the very beginning of the season, had a powerful connection on stage. The two saw it and sent them through to the next round.

ok let’s just name chris and bri the winners now and be done with it#listentoyourheart — wannabe bachelor (@wannabebachelor) April 28, 2020

Brandon and Savannah had one of the worst performances on the show. Fans believed that they should have been sent home, so one has to wonder if they kept them around for the sake of the Julia drama — just to keep things interesting.

Julia and Sheridan knocked it out of the park with a Backstreet Boys song and the judges loved it. Even though Julia’s insecurity played a role during the performances, they were voted through to next week. But Sheridan did share that he was frustrated with Julia and the whole Brandon situation.

Wow Julia is really calling people fake after that performance 🙄🙄🙄 #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/9GEXt0fQIu — Bitchesimback (@Bitchesimback3) April 28, 2020

Natascha and Ryan were truly one of the highlights during the live performances. While Natascha can definitely sing, the judges did worry that her career could take off and leave Ryan in the dust. Great performance nonetheless.

Omg Natasha & Ryan #ListenToYourHeart — lilly beckmeyer (@BeckmeyerLilly) April 28, 2020

Jamie and Trevor got through the performance, even though Jamie was truly nervous. She was shaking and questioning everything. However, her emotional speech at the end of their performance captured the judges’ hearts and they were voted through.

honestly, Jamie and Trevor are cute & I love how bubbly she is #ListenToYourHeart — lilly beckmeyer (@BeckmeyerLilly) April 28, 2020

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.