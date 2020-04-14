The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart star Julia Rae reveals she has cystic fibrosis: What’s the life expectancy?

Julie Rae is one of the contestants on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

During the first episode, fans got to meet her as she had a conversation with Sheridan.

She opened up about her work outside of music and she was here to share something personal.

Julie had been living with cystic fibrosis.

Fans on Twitter shared their thoughts about Julie, stating that she was amazing for helping other kids struggling with it.

Julie Rae opens up about cystic fibrosis on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

Fans thought that it sounded terrible that she had cystic fibrosis as a child, but added that it was amazing that she was able to use music as a healing mechanism.

Wow. Julia had cystic fibrosis? Sounds terrible. Though she managed to find music as a healing mechanism. #TheBachelorLTYH #ListenToYourHeart — David Lartey (@DLartey94) April 14, 2020

As she opened up about her situation, Sheridan revealed that he felt like a failure as he hadn’t seen the same hardships in life.

Sheridan pursues Julia, who had cystic fibrosis as a child and helps kids with it now. He feels like a failure, as his only contribution to humanity has been keeping Jheri Redding in the black. #ListenToYourHeart — Emily Rosenberg 🐕 (@ilyEmbergRosen) April 14, 2020

But fans wanted to know what life expectancy is for someone struggling with cystic fibrosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder affecting the lungs, digestive system and other organs. The disorder causes severe damage to these areas, as it affects the cells that produce music, sweat, and digestive juices.

Common signs and symptoms of respiratory issues stemming from cystic fibrosis include a persistent cough, wheezing, exercise intolerance, inflamed nasal passages, repeated lung infections, and recurrent sinusitis. Signs of digestive issues include foul-smelling and greasy stools, poor weight gain and growth, intestinal blockages, and chronic constipation.

The Mayo Clinic also reveals that with improvements in screenings and treatments, people who live with this disorder may now live into their late 30s, 40s, and some may even live into their 50s.

Julie Rae reveals her life has improved

In her The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart biography on ABC’s website, Julie reveals that she has struggled with cystic fibrosis throughout her entire life. But she adds that because of recent breakthroughs in medicine, Julia’s health has stabilized.

In other words, she claims she has a second chance at life, where she can pursue both love and music.

During the first episode, Julie started to bond with Sheridan, but later, she was kissing Josh. Sheridan wanted to get her attention again and wanted to fight for her. He wrote a song about her and when he told her he wanted to finish it with her, she started crying.

We’d say that her chances of finding love on the show are pretty good. And if she doesn’t find love, she could get a second chance on Bachelor In Paradise. Even though this show initially got some interesting reactions from Bachelor fans, it’s clear that Julie is winning hearts.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.