Who is the richest RHOC star and how did she get her money?

One of these ladies is the richest RHOC housewife. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County is coming back, and along with the show, Heather Dubrow is also returning.

Viewers have mixed reactions about Fancy Pants and her return, but the one thing viewers can count on is her luxurious lifestyle being on full display.

Out of all of the RHOC women, Heather Dubrow is the richest in the franchise. She tops out at $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. That puts her almost $20 million ahead of Elizabeth Vargas, who was last season’s newbie and one of the wealthiest housewives within the Orange County realm. Unfortunately, Elizabeth wasn’t asked back for another RHOC season.

Where did Heather Dubrow get her money?

With a $50 million net worth, there is likely some curiosity about where Heather Dubrow got her money.

It is a combined net worth with her husband and plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry Dubrow. His practice is busy, and he has been featured on his own show, Botched.

Heather Dubrow has earned money on her own too. She was on The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 7 through Season 11 and is returning for the upcoming Season 16.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She has also done some acting on and off. Her guest role on Hot in Clevland was featured on RHOC. Other parts she has held have been one-offs for various shows. Heather was a regular on Stark Raving Mad, and she co-hosted Good Day L.A. for 14 episodes.

What can we expect from Heather Dubrow for Season 16 of RHOC?

With Heather Dubrow back in action for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers may be wondering what to expect from the returning housewife.

Lavish parties and full-on fashion are musts when it comes to Fancy Pants and her presence. How everything will fall into place remains to be seen, though. Who will she team up with in the group? Where will she fit in? The longest-running cast member is Shannon Beador at this point, which makes things incredibly interesting.

Seeing Heather Dubrow and her family front and center again will be good for some long-time viewers who missed her. She was outrageous at some points, but her love for her children and family was fierce. All of the money, coupled with her family values, makes Heather a fantastic housewife.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.