Who is the Kitty on The Masked Singer? Panel guesses Milly Bobby Brown, Amanda Seyfried, and Sarah Hyland

While each singer presents its own mystery, no one seems more mysterious than the Kitty. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias had some pretty wild guesses as to who was under the Mouse mask.

The Mouse stunned viewers and panelists last week with her beautiful voice and continued to wow us this week with a gorgeous rendition of Mercy by Brett Young. While her voice is phenomenal, the Kitty’s identity has us guessing.

Last week panelists thought that the Kitty could be Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, or Julianne Hough. Wild guesses indeed, considering that this week none of those names featured in panelist guesses. This week’s guesses included Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, Amanda Seyfried from Mamma Mia, and Sarah Hyland from Modern Family.

Who is the Kitty on The Masked Singer? Panelists and viewers are stumped.

From clues presented last week, we know that the Kitty is new to singing and not known for it professionally. Given the screen and stage references in her first clue package, she is very likely known for being an actor. She also revealed that people tend to see her as she once was and not who she is now.

This week’s clue package hinted that she’s into sewing and that she’s a bookworm who used to write sci-fi stories she’d sell for 25 cents. Panelists totally switched up their guesses from last week and viewers are just as confused.

The internet has no idea who the Kitty is

The internet is usually pretty good at crowd-sourcing a reliable theory as to who is under the mask, but guesses for the Kitty are pretty random and varied. I’ve seen anything from Emma Watson to Kate Bosworth or Lucy Hale.

The poll on The Masked Singer twitter feed shows that viewers mostly don’t think any of this week’s guesses were right, but still can’t come to a consensus.

The Kitty goes on to battle the remaining singers for a spot in the final nine. The Frog, Banana, and Taco also survive to sing next week, while the Mouse was unmasked and revealed to be legendary singer Dionne Warwick.

She joins previously unmasked celebrities Tony Hale (Elephant), Lil Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama), and Chaka Khan (Miss Monster).

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7 c on FOX.