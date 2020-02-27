Who is the Banana on The Masked Singer? Panelists guess Ed Helms, Larry the Cable Guy, and Billy Bob Thornton

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Another week of The Masked Singer means new clues and new guesses as our masked celebrities battle it out to remain anonymous and make it into the final nine. This week saw the Frog, Banana, Kitty, Mouse, and Taco perform to stay in the game.

While each singer was unique in their own way, there is no masked performer quite as distinctive as the Banana. While we’ve been fooled by contestants putting on a persona to avoid detection before (remember Seal’s Leopard last season!), the Banana’s country-western, blue-collar, hard-partying image is inescapable.

Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias stayed very much in a specific genre of country western musicians and blue-collar comedians when it came to their guesses.

Last week panelists thought that the Banana could be a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour like Jeff Foxworthy or Bill Engvall. This week’s clue package specifically included the phrase “Get ‘er done!” which led Ken Jeong to guess Larry the Cable Guy. Jenny McCarthy very much disagreed.

Who is underneath the Banana mask? The Masked Singer panelists make their guesses

Gabriel Iglesias guessed actor Billy Bob Thornton, who has a kind of country blue-collar manner about him and also has a band of his own.

One name that carried over from last week is Nicole Scherzinger’s guess, Ed Helms. The first clue package seemed to make a lot of references to The Hangover while this week’s clue package seemed to reference The Office, both of which featured Ed Helms.

To be fair, it could be Helms underneath the mask putting on an exaggerated persona. Helms is an excellent singer and musician and the clue packages could very well be referencing his best-known work. Plus he’s from the South.

The internet doesn’t agree with The Masked Singer panel

But again, the internet has it’s own ideas about who is under the Banana mask and it’s someone the panelists haven’t guessed yet. Popular opinion seems to think that it’s Poison frontman Bret Michaels under the mask.

Not only are his voice and mannerisms extremely distinctive, but the hints in the clue packages seem to back it up as well. Bret Michaels has a reputation as a bad boy and hard partier, implied by the first clue package.

This week suggests that his team had concerns about his image due to this reputation. Add in bandanas and his preferred style of hat and the likeliest candidate is Bret Michaels.

For the love of Pete, I knew Ken was gonna say that just because of that, IT'S NOT LARRY THE CABLE GUY, THAT'S BRETT MICHAELS! #TheMaskedSinger — Brittany💙 (@ALittleLiarPLL5) February 27, 2020

The Banana goes on to perform next week against the Frog, Kitty, and Taco. The Mouse was unmasked and revealed to be legendary singer Dionne Warwick. She joins unmasked guests Tony Hawk (Elephant), Lil Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama), and Chaka Khan (Miss Monster).

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.