Who is the Banana on The Masked Singer? Bill Engvall, Ed Helms, or Darius Rucker

The Masked Singer is back tonight with Group B, a whole new set of six masked celebrities competing to be one of the final nine. Group B includes the Banana, Mouse, Kitty, Frog, Taco, and the unmasked Elephant.

While anything is up for speculation and panelists were more or less stumped by everyone, they had some good guesses when it came to the identity of the Banana.

The Banana proved to have a big comedic personality and a rock n’ roll performance style as he jumped into A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley. He wowed panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, but not quite enough to make them think the Banana was necessarily a professional musician.

Panelists guess Who the Banana is on The Masked Singer

The Banana’s clue package was filled with subtle references to what could be The Hangover movies as the partying Banana wakes up after a night of partying and finds that he’s late for the stage. This lead panelists to guess that it could be one of Ken Jeong’s The Hangover co-stars, maybe a musical comedian like Ed Helms.

He’s the Banana because he’s tough on the outside and a big old smoothy on the inside and he’s a hoot to have at parties. The emphasis on “hoot” made panelists think that it could be Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker. There was also a blowfish shown in the clue package.

A conspicuous blue-collar in the clue package jumped out to Ken Jeong, prompting a guess toward a Blue Collar Comedy alum like Bill Engvall.

While the Darius Rucker clues make the most sense, the internet also thinks the Banana could be Poison frontman Bret Michaels based on his performance style and the distinctive cowboy hat in the clue package. How some of the other clues could relate to Michaels is uncertain, except maybe his general reputation as a partier and as a member of a glam rock band.

Are The Masked Singer panelists right or is the Banana someone else?

The Banana avoided elimination this round and will be going on to compete against the four remaining celebrities in Group B: the Mouse, Frog, Taco, and Kitty. The Elephant was the first contestant unmasked in Group B, revealing skateboard legend Tony Hawk underneath the costume.

The Elephant joins unmasked celebrities from Group A: Lil’ Wayne’s Robot, Drew Carey’s Llama, and Chaka Khan’s Miss Monster.

Who will be unmasked next?

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX to find out!