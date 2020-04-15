Who is still together from all of the seasons of Married at First Sight?

It is Decision Day for Married at First Sight Season 10 couples. Before fans learn the fate of the latest crops of couples, let’s take a look at what is still together from all seasons of MAFS.

There is no question most of the MAFS duos end up divorced, but it is time to focus on those instances where love wins out in the end.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner (Season 1)

Doug and Jamie are the only couple from Season 1 that is still married. They are also the couple that has been married the longest. Jamie and Doug will celebrate their 5th anniversary this year.

The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Grace in 2017. Jamie has suffered two miscarriages. One before Grace was born and one in 2018. She has been open about her fertility struggles on Instagram.

Jamie and Doug are expecting their second child. The little bundle of joy is due any day now.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico (Season 5)

Anthony and Ashley from Season 5 celebrated their third wedding anniversary last summer. Like Jamie and Doug, Ashley and Anthony are the only couple from their season still married.

The couple gushed over each other on social media, showing they are more in love than ever. Anthony and Ashely both felt a connection from the second they met.

They both shared their marriage evolved naturally despite marrying as strangers.

In January 2019, Ashely and Anthony welcomed their first child, daughter Melissa. Fans will get insight into their happy family life when they appear on the new Lifetime series, Married At First Sight: Couples Cam.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre (Season 6)

Jephte and Shawniece are the lone couple from Season 6 that has remained married. It has not been an easy road for the happy couple. They even separated for a short time after the cameras stopped rolling.

Their biggest issue was Jephte not feeling Shawniece when they first met. He changed his tune during their time apart and worked hard to win back his wife’s trust.

In the end, Shawniece and Jephte were determined to make their marriage work.

The couple returned to reality TV in the Lifetime series, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, which chronicled their journey to parenthood. They welcomed daughter, Laura in 2018.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd (Season 7)

Bobby and Danielle have been married for nearly two years, making them the only couple still standing from Season 7. On Decision Day, Danielle expressed marrying Bobby was the best decision she ever made.

The first couple of years of marriage has been a struggle for the couple. However, as fans saw when they appeared on MAFS: Happily Ever After, Bobby and Danielle are committed to each other and growing their family.

Their daughter, Olivia, was born in 2019. Danielle suffered from HELLP syndrome during birth, almost costing both her and Oliva their lives.

Danielle and Bobby recently shred the harrowing story with People magazine.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller (Season 8)

AJ and Stephanie had chemistry from the moment they met on Season 8. Their marriage has been somewhat of a real-life fairy tale. The couple has vastly different personalities, but they instantly clicked.

Stephanie had a hard time dealing with AJ’s anger and outburst issues. They are committed to working on their problems because AJ and Stephanie know their love is worth it.

They share the same life values and goals, especially when it comes to family.

Fans will recall AJ claimed his love for Stephanie from the get-go but didn’t like to express his feelings for her on camera.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar (Season 8)

Keith and Kristine celebrated their first wedding anniversary last fall. It was a significant milestone, but one that was not easily achieved.

The couple admitted things got real once the Lifetime cameras stopped rolling. Like most newlyweds, Kristine and Keith had a challenging time merging their finances.

They are still learning new things about each other daily.

Both Keith and Kristine are dedicated and devoted to growing together, so their marriage withstands the test of time.

Season 9 of Married at First Sight saw two couples choose to stay together on Decision Day. Beth and Jamie, as well as Greg and Deonna, decided to give marriage a shot.

Five couples from Season 10 will soon make decisions that will forever change their lives.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.