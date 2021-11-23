Yachting is just one of Jessica’s many careers. Pic credit: Bravo

Jessica Albert on Below Deck Season 9 has fans buzzing as it appears the stew’s gearing up to make some waves.

So far, Jessica has been kind of lackluster on the show. Then again, there’s a lot of big personalities on the crew during Season 9.

The interior alone has Fraser Olender and Heather Chase, both of whom are super opinionated and blunt.

Thanks to the Below Deck Season 9 trailer, fans know that Jessica gets in a boatmance with Wes Odell and clashes with Heather. Just wait until Jessica finds out Heather is so much younger than her.

Who is stew Jessica Albert on Below Deck?

Jessica has been open on the show that she’s had several different careers. The stew recently went back to school for cosmetology while she was taking care of her grandparents in Florida.

According to her Instagram bio, Jessica calls herself a freelance yacht stew and beachcomber and crafter. Jessica is also a sales and catering coordinator for The Gasparilla Inn & Club in Florida.

The Bravo personality has spent time working as a hairstylist too. Jessica showcased one of her gigs on her social media feed.

Jessica got her start in yachting about four years ago. She even earned her Open Water Diver certification while working in the yachting industry.

What else should Below Deck fans know about Jessica?

The thing about Jessica is that she’s a bit of a mystery right now. Her social media feed consists mostly of Jessica’s travels. Jessica also doesn’t post that often on social media either.

As for a personal life, Jessica hasn’t given any indication on that either. Yes, she may be on a reality TV show, but Jessica appears to want to keep her life out of the spotlight.

It sounds like Below Deck viewers wanting to know more about the brunette beauty will have to keep watching her in action. Bravo hasn’t even shared a bio about Jessica yet, which is really unusual.

Captain Lee Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, and chef Rachel Hargrove are the only Season 9 cast members with bios on Bravo’s website.

Below Deck third stew Jessica Albert has spent a lot of time in the laundry room on My Seanna. However, as sparks fly with Wes, Fraser starts to complain about her, Jessica may be happy to be stuck down there more.

Jessica may be a bit of a mystery now, but she can’t stay that way for too much longer now that Below Deck Season 9 is in full swing.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.