Who is Steve Shippy, host of Haunting in the Heartland?

Tonight on Travel Channel, Steve Shippy brings lovers of the paranormal the latest investigative series, Haunting in the Heartland.

Shippy is no rookie when it comes to the paranormal, as he lived with it as a child and it remains his obsession to this day as an independent filmmaker.

Here is what you need to know about Steve Shippy and his new show, Haunting in the Heartland.

Who is Steve Shippy?

Steve Shippy is a native of Saginaw, Michigan. This might be why the first episode of his new paranormal series, Haunting in the Heartland, goes to possibly the most haunted town in Michigan — Merrill.

According to his Travel Channel bio, he experienced a severe haunting as a kid, living in the “creepy house on the corner.” Shippy said, as a child, he witnessed several apparitions.

When he looked into it, he learned that the previous owners of the house had been brutally murdered.

His family ended up forced to move as the hauntings never stopped.

The rest is history, as it became clear to him that he should never run from the paranormal but meet it head-on — “stand tall, toe-to-toe with the entity in his home.”

Prozak, the rapper

However, when Shippy grew up he found another love — rap music.

Steve Shippy became a rapper named Prozak and has been working in that field for 15 years now.

As Prozak, he was a member of Project: Deadman with Mike E. Clark and also worked with Bedlam with Madness and Staplez.

He has four studio albums as Prozak, with Paranormal (#90), We All Fall Down (#122) and Black Ink (#97) all charting on the Billboard 200.

Paranormal peaked at the eighth spot on the U.S. Rap charts in 2012, with all four of his albums hitting the Top 20 on the rap charts.

Steve Shippy, Indie Filmmaker

As you can tell by the title of his top album, he never stopped believing. He took that belief in the supernatural and started work as an independent filmmaker.

In 2010, Shippy put together his own paranormal crew and directed the movie SEEKERS: A Haunting on Hamilton Street, taking place in his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan.

The film saw them trying to find evidence of the paranormal using video and EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomenon).

Since then, he released eight total volumes of SEEKERS:

A Haunting on Hamilton Street 2 (2011)

A Haunting on Potter Street (2012)

A Haunting in Saginaw, Michigan (2013)

A Haunting on Washington Avenue: The Temple Theatre (2014)

A Haunting at the Hoyt Library (2015)

A Haunting on Dice Road: The Hell House (2016)

A Haunting on Dice Road 2: Town of the Dead (2017)

Now with Haunting in the Heartland, he is coming to Travel Channel and in the first episode, he returns to the home of Dice Road — Merrill, Michigan.

This season includes six episodes, with Steve Shippy heading to Michigan, Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Iowa, and Kentucky.

Haunting in the Heartland airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Travel Channel.