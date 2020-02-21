Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum on Kindred Spirits: Chip Coffey investigates Etched in Evil’s haunted building

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tonight’s episode of Kindred Spirits presents a very famous location when it comes to paranormal activity — the Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum. Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey head in to see what they can learn.

This episode is titled Etched in Evil and the synopsis is as follows:

“Amy Bruni and Adam Berry investigate strange, mysterious symbols etched on the walls of an Indiana asylum. Psychic medium Chip Coffey joins the case to help them find out if the symbols are responsible for an uptick in paranormal activity on the property.”

While it is not mentioned in the synopsis, it is the infamous Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum that the team is going to explore.

Here is what you need to know.

Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum

The Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum is located in Winchester, Indiana, just 87 miles to the east of Indianapolis.

Read More Kindred Spirits: Amy Bruni gets the scare of her life at the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium

The Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum itself is just south of the town on I-27. It is over 120 years old and is 58,000-square-feet.

The country home was built in 1899 and originally included a pump house, two different barns, a machine shed, two garages as well as a chicken house.

As an asylum, it housed six large wards, several private rooms, laundry, kitchen, separate dining rooms for women and men.

In 1994, new ownership took over and it only housed 12 residents. By the time it closed in 2008-2009, it only housed five residents.

The building, which is one of the more famous haunted locations in the midwest, was purchased by Adam Kimmell, Dann Allen, and Chris Musgrove for the exact purpose of earning a profit through that they called “ghost tourism people.”

It was one of three “haunted” locations that they purchased in Indiana, with the other two being a jail and a former speakeasy. The Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum was their most lucrative.

“You never realize how big the ghost-hunting community is,” Kimmell said. “I knew the second I said this place was open for business people would flock in. It’s a subculture of hardcore fanatics willing to travel all over the country to pursue their passion.”

Kimmell knows a bit about the paranormal as he is an investigator himself with Resident Undead.

For the asylum, it should be noted that:

At least 200 people died there, many from tuberculosis

There was also suicide by hanging and someone jumped from a window

A Miss Mary J. Blair died after giving birth to a child there

Mose, the body of a tramp found murdered in a barn near Lima, was buried there. The mummy of Mose, at one time, was part of fairs and reunions.

10-year-old Orlando Hiatt died at the infirmary.

Where do you know this Kindred Spirits location from?

This isn’t the first time that the Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum has appeared on a paranormal television show.

It also featured on the series Paranormal Lockdown on Destination America.

To book a trip to investigate the halls of the Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum, visit the site’s official page for more information.

“Spirits of young children and older adults continue to roam the hallways and kitchen. The EVPs and personal experiences are rarely disappointing for those brave enough to investigate its hallowed hallways.”

Kindred Spirits airs on Friday nights on Travel at 9/8c.