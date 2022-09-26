Who is Khloe Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend Michele Morrone?

Does Khloe Kardashian have a new boo? Some fans hope so. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian has been quite unlucky in love over the past few years.

Previously married to Lamar Odom, Khloe once again tried to find lasting love in the arms of a professional basketball player with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

However, her hot and cold relationship with Tristan ended with no chance for reconciliation after it was revealed he had fathered another child while trying to have a second baby with Khloe.

The heartbreaking realization was the subject of the first episode of Season 2 of The Kardashians.

But it seems things may be looking up for the reality TV star after she was pictured in Italy with Michele Morrone.

Michele is an Italian actor, singer, and model best known for his role in the film 365 Days.

Similar to Khloe, Michele is no stranger to heartbreak. He reportedly was married to Lebanese stylist Rouba Saadeh.

The two married in 2014 but decided to separate in 2018.

Rumors immediately began to swirl about a possible romance between Michele and Khloe after the two were photographed at the Dolce & Gabbana SS23 fashion show in Milan.

Neither has commented on the rumors, but that hasn’t kept fans from speculating.

After a popular Kardashian fan account, @kardashiansocial, shared images of the two, people ran to the comment section to share their thoughts.

An overwhelming amount of responses were positive, with many hoping Khloe was dipping her toe back into the dating pool.

One person commented, “Tristan WHO?! [five fire emojis] LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE GIRL.”

Another person threw shade at Tristan, saying, “WHAT AN UPGRADE !!!!”

Meanwhile, some have remained skeptical about whether Michele is a good fit for Khloe.

Some fans think Michele is bad news

While it’s easy to see why some people are excited to see Khloe in a new relationship, there are already those who think a relationship with Michele is a bad idea.

One person, in particular, recalled Khloe’s meeting with popular celebrity medium Tyler Henry and took to TikTok to remind people about Tyler’s message.

In their meeting, he warned Khloe to stay away from a man with a name starting with an M.

The message probably seemed random at the time, but it could be that Tyler was predicting Michele.

Yet, even with that potential warning, Khloe’s followers are so upset over Tristian that they don’t care.

One commenter said, “Ummm this ‘M’ guy can’t possibly be worse than Tristan.” And after all that Khloe’s been through, they may be right.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.