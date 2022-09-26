Khloe Kardashian snuggles up to man in crop top and tight skirt

Khloe Kardashian cuddles up to an Italian model following Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian was spotted with a new man for the first time since her on-again-off-again relationship ended with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Khloe went to Milan, Italy, to attend Milan Fashion Week.

Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, had a significant fashion moment as she worked with Dolce & Gabbana to create a new collection that debuted this weekend. The collaboration wasn’t a massive surprise for KarJenner fans, who saw the Italian label sponsor Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian nuptials with Travis Barker, creating her epic wedding veil.

Khloe was a supportive sister, cheering on Kim, and she may have gotten more than she bargained for if videos are any indication.

Although Kim’s work was impressive, Khloe drew attention because of her company after the show.

All eyes were on Khloe as she looked magnificent in a skintight ensemble with a gentleman.

A fan account called @kardashiansocial re-shared a video that purported to show Khloe hugging the mystery man, Italian model Michele Morrone.

The video featured bright purple night lights and a club environment with Khloe and her arms draped around another man. They appeared to have a conversation on the dance floor as a sunglass-wearing Khloe leaned in to whisper in Michele’s ear. Michele kept his arm around Khloe’s waist as he responded, with the moment captured on video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who is Khloe Kardashian’s mystery man, Michele Morrone?

After The Kardashians fans spotted Khloe with a new man, some were curious to know more about the tall, dark, and handsome gentleman.

Michele Morrone is a public figure in his own right as an actor, singer, and designer. He has 15.4 million Instagram followers and is more popular in his native Italy than in the United States.

He also modeled for the latest Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, with pictures that appear on his social media.

One photo from last night features Michele surrounded by paparazzi and security guards as the press tries to get a shot of the famous face. Other photos feature Michele’s modeling skills in various ad campaigns.

Khloe Kardashian previously dated a financier for a few weeks

In June, after Season 1 of The Kardashians revealed the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal, sources revealed Khloe was dating a new man, a financier.

The private equity investor was allegedly introduced to Khloe by Kim, which is interesting because Kim recently revealed a new private equity firm called SKKY.

As for Khloe, time will tell if the mother-of-two, who recently welcomed a second baby via surrogate, decides to open up about Michele.

The Kardashians Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.