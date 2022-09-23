Khloe Kardashian mocked for looking ‘bald’ with tight ponytail hairstyle

Commenters claim Khloe Kardashian looks bald in new sponsorship post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about a prescription medication that she uses to help with chronic headaches.

However, the mother of two’s followers seemed a bit too distracted by her appearance to focus on Khloe’s testimonial.

Instead, they flooded the comment section of the Instagram post with remarks about her appearance. Namely the fact that Khloe, who is often seen sporting long golden locks, appeared bald.

In a paid partnership with Nurtec ODT, Khloe can be seen sitting on the floor in her home gym as she shares how the drug helps her with chronic migraines.

Dressed as one would expect for a sweat session, The Kardashians star wore a black spaghetti strap sports bra with her hair slicked back in a long blonde braid.

Khloe’s hair extensions can clearly be seen draped over her shoulder, but that didn’t stop some commenters from asserting that she appeared bald.

Many claimed that, at first glance, they thought Khloe was using the popular bald filter from Snapchat.

“I thought she was using the bald filter [sad emoji],” one person stated.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Then there were others who could tell Khloe hadn’t suddenly decided to shave her head but noticed her seemingly more prominent forehead.

“Holy forehead,” one fan typed.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

One fan thought that perhaps Khloe’s hairstyle was the source of her health issues.

“Girl maybe you have a migraine cuz your pony tail is too tight….” Many seemed to share that sentiment as the comment garnered over 1,000 likes.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

But after viewing the first episode of The Kardashians Season 2, it became clear that there could be another factor contributing to Khloe’s frequent migraines.

Khloe gets emotional over Tristian Thompson drama

The first episode of the new season of The Kardashians was emotional, with Khloe’s ex-beau Tristian Thompson again proving to be the biggest headache in Khloe’s life.

Viewers witnessed the Good American founder balance the happiness of having a second child with the sad and shocking news that Tristian would be fathering another child, this time with Maralee Nichols.

The heartbreaking episode revealed Tristian was aware of Maralee’s pregnancy while he was encouraging Khloe to have another child with him.

However, in true Kardashian style, Khloe’s sisters rallied around their understandably shaken sister.

The Kocktails with Khloe alum is known for her positive and caring nature, and it was on full display when she decided to allow Tristian to see their son at the hospital.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.