Who is Kelly on Very Cavallari? What happened to Kristin’s best friend?

Very Cavallari starring Kristin Cavallari just came back for its third season. In the season 3 premiere, Kristin explained that she and Kelly Henderson are no longer best friends.

In the past few seasons, Kristin and Kelly were very close. Kelly is a celebrity hair and makeup stylist. She also has a podcast and a blog called “Velvet’s Edge.”

According to Velvet’s Edge’s website, “Every girl has a little Velvet and a little Edge, it all just depends on the day. This blog is a compilation of stories of life, things of inspiration and how-to’s all mixed with Velvet and Edge.”

In the premiere episode, Kristin explained why they were no longer speaking. She revealed that they haven’t talked in two months.

E! Online reports that Kristin said, “We’ve had a major falling out, and it’s just been breaking my heart.”

There were rumors that Kristin’s husband Jay and best friend Kelly were hooking up

While season 2 was airing on E!, rumors were flying that Kelly and Kristin’s husband Jay Cutler had an affair. Kristin said that she never believed any of the rumors.

However, their falling out started when Kelly began responding to the rumors on social media. Kristin reportedly felt like Kelly used the affair rumors to increase her personal gain and become more famous.

Kelly began tweeting more about Jay while the rumors were at their height. Kristin told friends, “Why do you want to post about that? To get more attention about it.”

“If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn’t say his f****ng name on social media. Like, come on,” she added.

Then when Kristin tried to talk to Kelly about the rumors, she said Kelly got very defensive. Then Kelly stopped responding to Kristin’s calls and texts.

Kristin believes Kelly was using her and her husband for fame

Kristin said, “The point is, I feel very used. I care way too much about her to just be like, ‘Oh f**k her’ or whatever. But, I’m not willing to just let it go. And I don’t know if I’m ready to just move on.”

Now Kristin thinks that Kelly was only using her and her husband for fame. She told Jay on Very Cavallari, “Like, my best friend could care less about me unless it has to do with what she can gain from me and you.”

Very Cavallari airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on E!