Who is Dr. Joe Park on Bachelor in Paradise? Anesthesiologist from Clare and Tayshia’s season hits Mexico

Dr. Joe Park has arrived on Bachelor in Paradise and the NYC doctor is ready to find love. Pic credit: ABC

Dr. Joe Park is one of the latest arrivals on Bachelor in Paradise.

Even though he didn’t last long on Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette, he emerged as a fan favorite.

The Bachelorette viewers fell in love with his wholesomeness and compassion.

Once he was eliminated from The Bachelorette Season 16 during Week 7, Bachelor Nation campaigned for him to be the first Asian Bachelor.

While the title went to Matt James, Dr. Joe Park did receive a ticket to Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 relatively early on.

In March, Monsters and Critics reported that Producer Robert Mills teased that Joe was the first officially-confirmed Bachelor in Paradise contestant.

Even though he was a late arrival, Joe is finally here and ready to make a splash in Paradise.

Meet Dr. Joe Park

As his title implies, Joe Park is a doctor — specifically an anesthesiologist. He works in practices located in New York City and Long Island. He has been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic and is taking a break from his high-pressure job to find love.

In fact, his career is likely the reason why he had to show up so late in the game.

He has been using his Instagram to educate users on COVID-19 and getting the vaccination.

He has also used his Instagram to show off his friendship with fan-favorite-turned-villain Brendan Morais, which should complicate Joe’s time on the island.

Additionally, he posts about his passion for surfing.

According to his ABC bio, Joe states what he’s looking for in a woman: “A nice smile and a pretty face will go a long way, but more importantly, he wants to find a partner who is kind, laid back, self-aware and intelligent.”

Hopefully, he’ll be able to find that on Bachelor in Paradise.

Dr Joe Park arrives on Bachelor in Paradise

Joe arrived at Bachelor in Paradise just after a slew of women were sent home.

Natasha Parker, who just had her heart broken by Joe’s best friend Brendan, was given an extra rose from Wells for a second chance at love.

So going into this week, Natasha was ready to go all-in on that second chance.

While Blake Monar arrived and swept Tia off her feet, Dr. Joe Park seemingly came in to save the day.

He and Natasha hit it off during their first conversation and he used his date card to take her on a date.

Keep in mind, Natasha’s ex Brendan is Dr. Joe’s best friend. This led to some tension during their date.

It doesn’t seem like Natasha and Joe will be a love connection, but viewers will have to tune in to see for sure.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.