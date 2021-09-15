Who is Blake Monar on Bachelor in Paradise? The other Blake from Clare Crawley’s season shows up

Blake Monar is one of the newest arrivals on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

One of Bachelor in Paradise’s most recent arrivals, Blake Monar, is a mystery to viewers. Mostly just because viewers can’t remember who he is.

Producers usually cast fan favorites, villains or memorable characters from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for Bachelor in Paradise.

However, sometimes the franchise pulls a wild card move and picks someone who left early on their season.

That certainly is the case for Blake Monar. Not to be confused with Blake Moynes, who competed for Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams and Katie Thurston’s hearts, Blake Monar only appeared on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

He ended up getting sent home during Week 2 before Clare had left with Dale Moss and Tayshia Adams took over as The Bachelorette.

Now he’s getting a second chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise and he at least seems to have a good sense of humor about viewers’ reactions to him.

Blake uploaded his latest Instagram post to his story while writing, “Every Bach fan when I walk in. ‘Who tf is this guy.'”

Pic credit: @blakemonar/Instagram

Here’s everything we know about Blake Monar.

Meet Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Blake Monar

Before joining Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, Blake played Major League Baseball.

In 2011, he played for the Washington Nationals. He was then signed over to the Auburn Doubledays.

His ABC bio shares how he came to give up his baseball career.

“Two years into living out his boyhood dream of playing in the major leagues, a debilitating neuromuscular injury pushed him into early retirement and forced him to figure out what he really wanted out of life,” his bio reads.

This led to Blake becoming an entrepreneur.

“Blake’s next move was a bold one — he packed up his entire life and moved to Phoenix where he now owns and operates a cosmetic company,” the bio continues.

Blake’s efforts have seemingly paid off and now he’s looking for someone to share it all with.

He is looking for a woman who is “secure in herself” and has already “done the work to become the best version of them possible.”

Perhaps he’ll find that on Bachelor in Paradise!

Blake makes a move on Tia Booth

Blake entered Bachelor in Paradise and had his eyes set on Tia.

Since he was given a date card upon his arrival, Blake immediately asked Tia to join him.

The two went on an NSFW date that had Bachelor Nation going wild.

Are Tia and Blake going to be one of Bachelor in Paradise’s “it couples” like Riley and Maurissa? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.