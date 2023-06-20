Who is Diamond on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta?

Everyone tuning in to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta right now is talking about Diamond — but what do we really know about her, except that Lil Scrappy can’t seem to leave her alone?

Diamond, whose real name is Brittany Nicole Carpentero, is a rapper from Atlanta who has performed in the same circles as Lil Scrappy and some of the other LHHATL musicians.

We haven’t seen or heard from Diamond since the very early days of the show, back when she popped up the first time around, putting pressure on Scrappy’s previous relationship with Erica Dixon.

She’s been a part of the Atlanta music scene since 2004, making her musical debut at just 15 years old with a group called Crime Mob. You may remember their platinum hit Knuck if You Buck.

In 2007, Diamond left Crime Mob to start her solo career and went on to appear on Ludacris’ remix of My Chick Bad. She also made a song called Hit That Hoe, featuring another Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum, Waka Flocka.

She’s been nominated twice for BET Awards’ Best Female Hip-Hop Artist in 2011 and 2012.

Diamond is still making music, most recently putting out the Vagina Power EP in 2019, but it seems these days, she’s making her mark in reality TV, where she’s really shaking things up for Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson.

Lil Scrappy and Diamond were an item over a decade ago

Diamond, much like Shay Johnson, has been a thorn in the side of more than one relationship for Lil Scrappy.

When we first met him as Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta began, he was still with Erica Dixon. But. that didn’t stop Diamond’s name from coming up back then, either.

Scrappy and Erica just celebrated their daughter Emani turning 18 years old, so their relationship was already years in when the series first started on VH1 back in 2012.

That’s also when this video came out where Diamond did an interview with VLAD TV to talk about Scrappy’s claims that she’s the first woman to ever really hurt him. It seems that she’s been forgiven, though, if he’s trying to spend some time with her in a hotel room despite being a married man.

Lil Scrappy is putting his marriage to Bambi on the line after dropping into Diamond’s DMs

Diamond isn’t a main cast member on Season 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but she sure is taking over the storyline.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi’s marriage is in jeopardy, with Bambi threatening to divorce Scrappy after she caught him doing her dirty in the DMs, and viewers want to know more about Diamond.

After all, she is the one Scrappy was caught chatting inappropriately with, leading to Bambi’s anger. And with his history of wandering and disrespect — no, we haven’t forgotten about Shay Johnson — Bambi has every right to be upset.

So far, Scrappy hasn’t owned up to any of his misdeeds, either. Instead, he’s blasted Bambi with claims that she just doesn’t want to be married anymore. But who wants to be married to someone that is sliding into their ex’s DMs and more?

Scrappy swears Bambi doesn’t want him to make a living, but, as she said, he can go do his shows and come home. Not hit up the parties and then surround himself with women. After all, the DM that Bambi brought up was about meeting Diamond in her hotel — and that has nothing to do with work.

So with their finances falling apart as they’re forced to downsize and move out of their amazing home, Bambi is ready to call it quits, and Scrappy is putting the blame on everyone but the one who deserves it — himself.

