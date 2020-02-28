LHHATL’s Bambi Benson pregnant, expecting baby number two with Lil Scrappy

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Congratulations are in order for Bambi and Lil Scrappy, who are expecting a second child together.

So far, Bambi and Lil Scrappy have remained silent about their exciting baby news, but that’s not stopping TMZ.

They reported that Bambi’s pregnancy news comes from a source close to the couple and that Bambi is already almost halfway to her due date.

Bambi Benson pregnancy details

Right now, Bambi is said to be around 18 weeks pregnant with her second child.

At this time, the sex of the baby is not known. It was reported that it’s still just a bit too early. This Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple must be waiting on the 20-week ultrasound to tell them.

Or maybe they’ll keep it a secret altogether.

Let’s hope not, though, because a gender reveal could be timed perfectly to coincide with the upcoming premiere date for the VH1 series.

Bambi and Lil Scrappy’s growing family

Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy were married in 2017 after a roller-coaster relationship that had many ups and downs, breakups and makeups, and even suffered the involvement of Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Shay Johnson.

The two held it together through all of the drama and even welcomed their first son Breland in 2018. Scrappy also has a daughter, 14-year-old Emani, that he shares with former LHHATL star Erica Dixon.

Now, Bambi and Lil Scrappy are said to be “ecstatic” about the upcoming arrival of another little one.

And if we’re being honest, we are too!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returns

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is returning for Season 9 on Monday, March 16. When the show comes back, seven original cast members will be coming back with it — Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy, Rasheeda Frost and Karlie Redd.

And since Lil Scrappy is among those returning cast members, we can only imagine that Bambi’s pregnancy will be among the storylines that fans get to tune in and learn more about.

However, we likely won’t get to see the birth story for Bambi and Lil Scrappy’s newest baby this time around because Bambi’s due date is estimated to be at the end of July, which should also be right around the same time the season ends.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 9 premieres on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on VH1.