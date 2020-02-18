Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 9 trailer, premiere date and everything else you need to know

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The trailer is out for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and there’s a lot in store for Season 9.

Touted by VH1 as “the most heart-stopping season yet”, let’s find out what we can expect when the new season premieres on March 16.

VH1’s explosive LHHATL trailer

VH1 recently posted an explosive trailer showcasing all the drama that will be featured in Season 9

The short teaser features seasoned vets Stevie J, Mimi Faust Karlie Redd, Lil Scrappy, Bambi, Momma Dee, Young Joc and Rasheda.

While showcasing snippets from the season, the audio says “The heart of the south is back, prepare to be shocked!”

#LHHATL is BACK with its most HEART-STOPPING season yet! 👀 Don't miss the SEASON PREMIERE MON MARCH 16 at 8/7c only on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/wSCFD5vIrM — VH1 (@VH1) February 17, 2020

The clip also shows newcomers Spice, Alexis Skyy — who chronicles her horrific kidnapping ordeal — and castmate Sierra who seems to be facing jail time as shown in a tearful clip of her crying and saying “I might be going to jail.”

The cast will be up to their usual shenanigans and there’s a former cast member returning to shake things up in the ATL.

Joseline Hernandez returns

After a dramatic exit in Season 6, the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess will once again return to the series that started and catapulted her reality TV status.

Joseline left with bad blood and fractured relationships with many of her castmates so it will be interesting to see how she makes her transition back into the ATL cast.

We don’t know how her other castmates feel about her return but some fans are happy to hear that she’s coming back.

It’s only a matter of time before Joseline returns to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. I can’t wait ! #lhhmia #lhhatl pic.twitter.com/NOtw8WASeR — La La 🍫 ✨ (@0_lala) February 18, 2020

Joseline’s former friend, Karlie Redd, is also back with her own share of drama. Her storyline will reportedly focus on her relationship struggles; in the clip Karlie can be heard saying to someone “he had a prostitute in our bed.”

Lil Scrappy also has an intense sit down with Momma Dee about her alcohol drinking, and we see her being wheeled into a hospital room.

Love and Hip Hop is known for over-the-top fights, outlandish accusations and dramatic storylines. And despite many criticisms over whether or not the show is scripted, it still has a loyal fanbase.

We’re not quite sure what else the castmates have in store for Season 9, but by all accounts it will be a memorable one, and Twitter fans are more than ready for LHHATL to return.

“Yaayyy” said one Twitter user, after the trailer was posted.

“I’m soooooo ready,” added another. Aren’t we all!

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta returns on March 14, at 8/7 central on VH1.