Joseline Hernandez is returning to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for Season 9

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is gearing up for Season 9, and fans of the franchise will be shocked to learn that one familiar face is returning.

The Puerto Rican Princess herself, Joseline Hernandez, is set to make a comeback on the show that made her a reality TV star.

Joseline spent several seasons on the show which featured her tumultuous relationship with her child’s father, Stevie J, and his other baby mother, Mimi Faust. However, as Joseline’s fame began to grow so did her ego and she eventually fell out with all of her cast members.

Joseline’s dramatic LHHATL exit on the Season 6 reunion

Then, during the Season 6 reunion, Joseline made a dramatic exit from the show, by storming out of the studio during filming of the reunion among claims that producers wanted her to sit with cast members that she didn’t get along with.

As cameras followed the explosive play by play, Joseline riled off explicits to the cameraman and told them that “she’s a bigger star than Love & Hip Hop made her” and that “she is the show.”

She later went on to trash show producer Mona Scott-Young in a series of Instagram live videos where she accused Mona of owing her money, and threatened to expose her for how she treats the cast members. She even urged fans to hashtag Oprah requesting a sit down with her.

This severed any relationship Joseline had with the show’s producer, cast and crew. Meanwhile, Mona indirectly responded to the drama with a video of Oprah saying “I had to do a clearing in my life of some people whose energy was not supportive of who I wanted to be in the world.”

The Puerto Rican Princess’s other reality TV ventures

That was the last time the Puerto Rican Princess appeared on LHHATL. However, it wasn’t Joseline’s last stint on the reality TV scene. She appeared in her own spinoff , Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood with her then fiance Stevie J. The two have since parted ways.

Joseline is also featured on the current season of Love and Hip Hop: Miami on VH1 and is a cast member on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition on WEtv, alongside her boyfriend, Balistic Beats. She also has a series on the Zeus Network, known as Joseline’s Cabaret.

And as Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta gets ready for its ninth season, Joseline will reportedly return alongside her former castmates Karlie Redd, Mimi Faust, Scrappy, Momma Dee and her child’s father Stevie J among others.

After burning so many bridges upon her departure in Season 6, it will be interesting to see the dynamic between the self proclaimed “hothead” and her castmates.

The new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres on on VH1, March 6, at 8/7c.