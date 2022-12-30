Are Scrappy and Bambi from LHHATL still together? The couple seemingly spent Christmas apart

Reports say that Scrappy has moved on from his wife Bambi. Pic credit: @reallilscrappy/Instagram.com

Rapper Lil Scrappy has showcased the ups and downs in his relationship with his wife Bambi since Season 3 of Love and Hip Hop ATL. But it appears that after five years of marriage and three children, the couple may be on the outs.

The couple has stopped following each other on Instagram. They have also deleted recent photos of the two of them together and have instead been posting solo images.

Scrappy has shared several pictures of his workout and shirtless muscular selfies in the mirror, while Bambi has been showing off her sexy slim figure.

Scrappy seemingly spent Christmas day with his mother, Momma Dee, and three of his four children, sans Bambi. Scrappy has a 17-year-old daughter with his ex, Erica Dixon.

In an Instagram post, Scrappy said that he spent the day with his mom and kids, minus his and Bambi’s youngest daughter, Cali, because of the cold weather.

In the Season 10 LHHATL reunion, Scrappy and his mother revealed that they hadn’t seen each other or spoken for several months, due to the constant fighting between Momma Dee and Bambi.

Scrappy was emotional at the end of Season 10 when he explained to his mother that she caused him childhood trauma due to her past lifestyle as a pimp and drug dealer. He said that neither Bambi nor Momma Dee allowed him to express his emotions, calling them “hard” women.

He tearfully told Momma Dee that he loved his wife and needed peace from the two of them for his mental health, and apparently, he decided to take a break from his mom to work on his marriage. While it appears that Scrappy and Momma Dee are mending their relationship, Bambi was not present for the holiday festivities, suggesting that she and her mother-in-law are still not in a good place.

Bambi posted a video on Christmas, of their kids enjoying the holiday. Scrappy commented on the video, saying, “God blessed us to go up for our babies.”

Pic credit: @adizthebam/Instagram.com

Scrappy then reposted the video on his Instagram, thanking God for blessing him and Bambi with the chance to spoil their kids for Christmas. Bambi was tagged in the emotional post but did not comment.

The two stopped following each other shortly after.

Rumors are out that Lil Scrappy is dating Erica Mena

MediaTakeout.com recently said that not only is Scrappy and Bambi’s marriage over, but Scrappy has moved on with another LHHATL castmate. According to a production insider for the show, Scrappy is now dating Bambi’s friend, Erica Mena.

Erica and Bambi became close when Erica switched from the New York franchise to the Atlanta franchise. Bambi publicly had Erica’s back when she went through her split up and divorce from then-husband Safaree Samuels.

But it was Scrappy that hugged Erica in celebration, when she learned that her divorce from Safaree was finalized, and also Scrappy that consoled Erica, minutes later, when she broke down in tears after learning that she would only be receiving $4305 a month in child support.

There has been no confirmation of an impending split between Bambi and Scrappy, nor a romantic relationship between Erica and Scrappy. But if the rumors are true, next season is going to be a juicy one.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is currently on hiatus on VH1.