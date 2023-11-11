Who is Candelabra on The Masked Singer Season 10? Clues and guesses for celeb’s identity

The Masked Singer Season 10 is moving toward crowing its winner, as Group C has now been introduced to the competition.

Four new characters performed during One Hit Wonder Night with the Anteater, Donut, Candelabra, and Hibiscus.

Hibiscus, a celebrity disguised in a beautiful flower costume, was revealed as a reality TV star from The Real Housewives of New York City.

Meanwhile, the other three mystery celebs moved on to compete on Trolls Night.

That includes Candelabra, who has a golden allure about their costume and quite a stage presence.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here are clues about this celebrity’s identity and some intriguing guesses from panelists and viewers.

Candelabra debuted in Group C of The Masked Singer 10

It was One Hit Wonder Night for The Masked Singer as Group C’s costumed celebs each performed the only major hits of some artists’ careers.

Candelabra, dressed in a primarily golden ensemble with two candles extending above her shoulders and a large white candle atop her head, dazzled and amazed the panelists and viewers.

Her clue package provided further insight into her celebrity identity, including mentions of her rise to fame.

“From a young age, I always had a fire burning inside of me to achieve my wildest dreams,” Candelabra said as she was shown calling Kevin Hart on a mobile phone.

She mentioned she begged others to give her a chance to perform on stage and finally got a “yes,” which ignited her career.

A framed photo showed Candelabra outdoors with a blue butterfly on the frame.

She said she reaped the rewards of her hard work with fans worldwide and “plenty of accolades” as a framed image of California was shown on a wall.

Holding up a gift package with “Santa’s Naughty List” on the tag, she said she was looking for a “place to let loose.” The Masked Singer seemed perfect for her to have fun.

For Candelabra’s song, she performed Amerie’s 1 Thing, which reached No. 1 on the United States R&B chart and No. 8 on the Billboard singles chart in 2005.

The performance impressed the panelists, with Nicole Scherzinger recognizing which celeb was in the costume as a “superstar.”

“You just owned that entire stage. That was lit,” Nicole told an appreciative Candelabra.

An additional clue arrived after her performance from the One Hit Wonder jukebox, as the men in black played the Spin Doctors song Two Princes.

“Who needs two princes when you have one fire princess?” Candelabra asked.

Who is Candelabra on The Masked Singer?

The panelists had their guesses ready, with Ken Jeong joking that he believed it could be host Nick Cannon’s baby mama in the costume, Mariah Carey.

When Nick told Ken he thought he’d know if that was his baby mama in the costume, Ken told him, “Be more specific.”

While Ken mentioned Mariah had that album Butterfly, he said he was changing his guess to Regina Hall due to her association with Kevin Hart. She appeared in Think Like a Man and About Last Night. He brought up that Regina co-hosted the Oscars in California, too.

Nicole speculated that it might be singer Brandy since she was a princess in Cinderella. It’s worth noting that the celeb also said “sitting up in my room” as part of her clue package story. Sittin’ Up In My Room was one of Brandy’s early hit songs.

Robin Thicke said the voice was so “powerful” that Candelabra had to be a professional recording artist. He guessed it might be Anika Noni Rose, who starred in 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.

Popular guesses circulating online included Keyshia Cole, Tiffany Haddish, and Tamar Braxton.

With that in mind, viewers might see several big R&B stars unmasked in the coming weeks, as there is speculation Ginuwine or Ne-Yo could also be among Season 10’s costumed celebs.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.