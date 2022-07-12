Who is Below Deck Med chief stew Natasha Webb?

Natasha replaces Below Deck Med chief stew Katie Flood. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Mediterranean has a new chief stew for Season 7 in Natasha Webb

Natasha takes over the chief stew role from Season 6 star Katie Flood. The latter was tasked with filling beloved chief stew Hannah Ferrier’s shoes after she was fired in Season 5.

Despite coming faced with filling in for two Below Deck Med fan favorites, Natasha knows she will kill it.

One thing is for sure. The current season of the Below Deck spin-off will be one roller coaster ride, and Natasha will play a big part in it.

Who is Below Deck Med Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb?

The dark-haired beauty hails from the English countryside, West Yorkshire. According to her Bravo bio, Natasha has over ten years of experience in the yachting industry.

However, before finding her calling in yachting, Natasha honed her work ethic by doing various jobs, such as being a bartender, nanny, caddy at a golf course, school teacher, and even an actress.

Natasha kicked off her yachting career by paying her duties on smaller yachts. She eventually worked her way up to chief stew. Throughout her years as a stew, Natasha discovered she has a talent for theme parties and table décor. As for her chief stew style, Natasha considers it part flare and part fair.

Her love of yachting prompted Natasha to open her own recruitment agency for the industry, Indie-Pearl. It’s her experience as a stew that makes Natasha believe that “there’s a yacht out there for everyone.”

Natasha shares a message to Below Deck Mediterranean ahead of Season 7 premiere

The motto Natasha lives by is always to be kind. Natasha’s Instagram feed is filled with positive messages of kindness and encouragement.

One of those IG posts was directed to Below Deck Mediterranean fans following the news she was taking over as chief stew.

“Don’t believe everything you read in the media too- I take a lot of pride in my work & career. So for those of you who always wondered what I do at work, you can now watch it happen on TV,” she wrote while also thanking those that have helped and supported her journey.

The Season 7 trailer teases that Natasha and chef Dave White have a boatmance. It turns out they have worked together before and already had a little fling before joining Captain Sandy Yawn’s crew.

Natasha Webb is the newest chief stew in the Below Deck Med family. Only time will tell how she handles the pressure, especially as tension mounts between stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.