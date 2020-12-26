Who is Adam Ali? Here’s what we know about Latoya’s husband on Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star LaToya Ali’s husband, Adam Ali, hasn’t been a big part of the TV show.

However, he used to be a major part of her life before the couple separated.

LaToya got involved with the RHOA group through Kandi Burruss.

She revealed on the show that her husband served her the papers, but she was glad considering she was on the same page as him.

On the show, she explains that she and her husband are headed for divorce, and it looks like they’re still on that track.

LaToya shared with her RHOA costars that she had been seeing other men during her separation.

Viewers already know plenty about LaToya and her marriage, but what about the man on the other side of the marriage, Adam?

Adam is also a YouTuber

Like his estranged wife, Adam has become a successful YouTuber. The Canadian native is best known for his fitness brand, I Won’t Lose.

He launched the campaign along with his website and YouTube channel. His mission is to inspire viewers to reach their fitness goals.

On his website, titled Everyday Hustle, he sells wellness products.

His self-titled YouTube channel has over 49k subscribers.

The fitness vlogger also has 201k followers.

During his YouTube career, he has partnered with fitness companies and sponsors like PharmaFreak and Feel Rich.

Most recently, he has endorsed Clorox during the pandemic.

He has also appeared on his estranged wife’s YouTube channel, LaToya Forever.

Off-screen, he is a successful fitness trainer.

As of 2020, his net worth has been estimated to be about $900,000.

Adam’s family life

He and LaToya had been married for six years before filing for separation.

He addressed his separation in a YouTube video and warned viewers that there are “two sides to every story.”

He explained why he served papers to LaToya.

“Even when I did give her the papers because essentially that’s what she wanted,” he stated in a video titled Adam Has Had Enough. “She brought this to me originally! I thought everything was lovely. The only difference is I decided to follow through with it.”

The two have three kids together. Their children are Samia, Zayn, and Ayah, and their family has been featured on LaToya’s YouTube channel, Sam and the Fam, and Samia’s Life.

The 33-year-old named his daughter, Samia, after his mother, and wrote a children’s book series inspired by her which can be found on Amazon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays 8/7c on Bravo.