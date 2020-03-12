Who got voted off Survivor tonight? Excitement at Tribal Council

A new episode meant someone was about to get voted off of Survivor tonight.

It was an important episode of the season, as this was where the original two tribes were turned into three of them. Someone was still getting voted out by the end of the night, but the show took on a different look.

Last time out, we saw Tyson Apostol getting voted off Survivor. He became the fifth person to be eliminated this season.

Natalie Anderson, Amber Mariano, Danni Boatwright, Ethan Zohn, and Tyson were living on Extinction Island and enjoying some alone time from the primary cast.

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

The three tribes (Dakal, Sele, and Yara) competed for safety. Two of the tribes were going to be able to avoid Tribal Council, but five of the castaways were going to be at risk of getting sent to Extinction Island.

It was exciting to watch the three tribes going at it for the first time and even more interesting that everyone had to participate again. All 15 of them knew how close they were to getting voted off Survivor at Tribal Council as well.

The new Sele (Parvati Shallow, Nick Wilson, Yul Kwon, Michele Fitzgerald, and Wendell Holland) won the challenge.

The new Dakal (Jeremy Collins, Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos, Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Kim Spradlin-Wolfe) came in second place and were also safe.

The new tribe of Yara (Rob Mariano, Ben Driebergen, Adam Klein, Sarah Lucina, and Sophie Clarke) lost and had to go to Tribal Council.

Ahead of the vote, Rob, Adam, and Ben came to an agreement that they would work against Sophie and Sarah. Would it work? Could they trust each other?

At the vote, it was Rob Mariano who was voted out by the new Yara tribe. Rob is the sixth person out, and he now joins his wife out on Extinction Island.

More Survivor news

Some big news was revealed earlier in the day on Wednesday. Host Jeff Probst sent out a letter to the production crew for the show, letting everyone know that there was going to be a delay in filming.

Fears of the coronavirus spreading on the set have led to Survivor 41 getting delayed a bit. It hasn’t been revealed whether this will impact the fall 2020 season of Survivor being shown on CBS, but stay tuned folks.

