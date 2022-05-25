Who are the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples?

Married at First Sight Season 15 will introduce five new couples to the franchise. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 15 is on the way with five new couples for MAFS fans to get to know.

The show is heading to sunny San Diego, California, for the first-ever West Coast season in hopes of matching five successful Cali couples.

Recently, information about the San Diego couples was released. Here’s what to know about the 10 West Coast hopefuls ready to find love and marriage on Married at First Sight Season 15.

Who was matched on Married at First Sight Season 15?

The five upcoming MAFS couples include Morgan and Binh. Morgan is a 27-year-old registered nurse from Bakersfield, California. Binh is a 29-year-old engineer whose parents fled Vietnam making him a first-generation Asian American. Both Morgan and Binh appear family-oriented as Morgan is ready to settle down, and Binh is looking to build tight bonds with his future wife and kids.

Stacia and Nate will be one of the MAFS Season 15 couples, and both grew up with single parents. Stacia, described as unconventional and picky, is a 37-year-old accountant raised by a young single mother and grandmother. Nate is a 34-year-old day trader raised by a single father and wants to build an empire with his future wife.

Three MAFS Season 15 wives have been proposed to before

Krysten and Mitch are another couple that will debut on MAFS Season 15, and they have a nearly ten-year age gap. Krysten is a 32-year-old sales rep who was engaged a few years ago. Mitch is a 41-year-old environmental policy advocate whose parents divorced when he was just three, making him less inclined to long-term relationships, that is until now.

Alexis and Justin were matched and are both specialists in their fields. Alexis is a 29-year-old logistics specialist and New Jersey native who has been proposed to three times before. Justin is a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist and Alabama native raised by a single mother and identifies as a lifelong optimist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fifth and final couple is Lindy and Miguel, who work in the medical field. Miguel is a 35-year-old associate medical director and ‘serial’ monogamist. Lindy is a 29-year-old doctor of physical therapy who has been engaged in the past but has since been single for almost two years.

People released the first images of the couples, which can be viewed here.

Married at First Sight premieres this July and will feature two new experts alongside Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper as Dr. Viviana exits the franchise.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime.