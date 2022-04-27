Dr. Viviana reveals which of the MAFS experts has been married the longest

Dr. Viviana talks experts, MAFS couples, and more. Pic credit: Lifetime

Dr. Viviana recently allowed her fans and followers to ask her anything.

MAFS fans asked Dr. Viviana several questions regarding the show, and the longtime expert responded to many of the curious inquiries.

Dr. Viviana also noted which of the three MAFS experts has been married the longest.

Which Married at First Sight expert has been married the longest?

Dr. Viviana answered questions while on a flight, and one fan wanted to know about the experts’ own marriages since they’ve now spent several seasons arranging marriages on Married at First Sight.

A fan asked, “Which expert has been married the longest?”

Dr. Viviana responded by pointing at herself, revealing that she has been married longer than Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper.

The sex expert added that she and her husband will be married for 15 years when their anniversary arrives this summer. Dr. Viviana also has two children.

Dr. Pepper was married for a long while; however, she got a divorce and remarried. In the latest episode of MAFS, Dr. Pepper shockingly revealed that she does not live with her current husband, an option that MAFS Season 14 star Noi is considering with her husband, Steve Moy.

Pastor Cal also has been married twice. He married his current wife, Wendy, in 2009. The pair currently counsel others together.

Dr. Viviana answers more of fans’ questions about Married at First Sight

Continuing with her AMA, a fan inquired, “Why do we not see u much this session.”

The fan wasn’t the first to voice a feeling that the experts seem less and less involved each season.

Dr. Viviana responded by sharing a screenshot of herself on the show and writing, “I am featured in every episode but between the 3 of us we visit the couples 5 [out] of the 8 weeks.”

Another curious commenter wanted to know about the future of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

The fan asked, “Do you think Couples Cam will come back?”

Dr. Viviana responded with a thumbs up to indicate she was hopeful that the show would return. However, she admitted that she had no idea if the show would be renewed.

Finally, a MAFS viewer wanted to know who Dr.Viviana’s favorite MAFS couple is, as she’s matched many couples on the show.

Dr. Viviana avoided giving a direct answer to the question and instead replied, “There’s no way I can pick!”

Tune into Married at First Sight Season 14 to see if Dr. Viviana and the experts will have more success stories from the Boston couples.

