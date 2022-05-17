Pastor Cal says Steve Moy is ‘not broke’ after heartfelt ring scene

Steve surprised Noi with a diamond ring on the Married at First Sight Season 14 finale. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 stars Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak chose to stay married on Decision Day.

In a sweet moment during the finale, Steve proposed to Noi with a diamond ring.

MAFS expert Pastor Cal then went online to defend Steve and his financial situation after Steve showed off his sparkling ring for Noi.

Pastor Cal reacts to Steve Moy’s proposal

Taking to Twitter, Pastor Cal hyped up Steve Moy.

Pastor Cal tweeted, “My man Steve!! Oh. Don’t get it twisted. He’s obviously not broke. Did you see that rock?”

Fans replied to Pastor Cal’s tweet with one writing, “A James Allen ring at that!”

Another viewer also came to Steve’s defense, writing, “Just because he can take four months off to travel doesn’t mean he’s lazy or broke. He’s probably smart enough to put money aside. If he can work when he wants and still have fun more power to him. Life shouldn’t be all about the grind of work.”

Pic credit: @CalvinRoberson/Twitter

Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak say yes on Decision Day

Married at First Sight Season 14 led many viewers to question whether any of the couples have enough compatibility and stability to stay together by Decision Day.

Surprisingly, all four remaining couples said yes on Decision Day, including Noi and Steve.

While Steve and Noi got along better than the other couples, they still had their fair share of issues.

Two of the biggest problems plaguing Noi and Steve’s relationship were Steve’s lack of a job and Noi’s shady social media activity.

Noi really wanted Steve to have a job, especially if they were to build a life together that included children.

Meanwhile, Steve wanted Noi to come to him first when he had an issue rather than broadcasting their troubles on social media.

While Steve and Noi had some arguments and disagreements, they chose to focus on the positive and the potential of their relationship and stay married.

Steve and Noi announced that they were still married when they gathered with the other Boston couples, and Steve took a moment to hand Noi a ring pop, in reference to the ring pop he gave her on their wedding day when they met as strangers.

Steve then one-upped the ring pop with a real sparkling diamond ring.

Pic credit: Lifetime

Noi was deeply moved by the gesture and broke down in tears as she accepted the ring and planted a kiss on Steve.

Time will tell if Noi and Steve remain married when the reunion airs this Wednesday.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.