Steve Moy becomes fan favorite of the season as MAFS viewers praise his maturity

Married at First Sight Season 14 is nearing the end, and MAFS viewers have had lots to say about the couples.

After the latest episode, MAFS fans expressed being impressed with Steve Moy and his mature communication skills.

Steve’s commendable character has led viewers to declare him the MVP of the season.

Steve Moy becomes a Married at First Sight fan favorite

Steve Moy has exhibited a refreshing amount of patience and understanding in his marriage with Noi, and fans’ are showing him appreciation.

One viewer tweeted, “Steve is the most well adjusted person on this season. Just vibes and a happy home life lol.”

Steve is the most well adjusted person on this season. Just vibes and a happy home life lol#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston pic.twitter.com/MmFN9UYloy — Knuckles IfYouBuckles (@Strang3Stranger) April 21, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Steve has mad communication skills. I’m so impressed.”

One commenter compared Steve to Gil Cuero from Married at First Sight Season 13. Gil Cuero became the breakout star and fan-favorite from his season, as viewers also felt he exhibited an abundance of patience and understanding with his MAFS wife, Myrla Feria.

The fan tweeted, “Steve is this season’s Gil. He’s awesome.”

A viewer swooned over what a good man Steve is, writing, “Steve rubbing Noi’s hand and comforting her as she’s getting emotional…Thats a good man Savannah!”

MAFS viewers react to Steve Moy’s dancing and rapping skills

Married at First Sight’s latest episode featured couples traveling to their childhood homes and reading letters to their younger selves.

Steve took Noi to his parent’s house, where he revealed that he won ‘Best Dancer’ in high school and even had a rap group that made popular songs in his town.

Steve put his moves on display during a dance lesson with Noi, and MAFS viewers loved seeing a new creative side of Steve.

One fan tweeted, “Dancer, singer, rapper. Steve was a whole entertainer!”

Another post included a clip of Steve and Noi learning choreography on Married at First Sight.

The tweet read, “Steve’s got MOVES…Damn! This man has a lot going for him. It is nice to see Noi say good things about her husband…….seeing Steve dance is very attractive to Noi, you can tell.”



#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston



Steve’s got MOVES……Damn!



This man has a lot going for him.



It is nice to see Noi say good things about her husband……seeing Steve dance is very attractive to Noi, you can tell. pic.twitter.com/QjlnOr1uuw — RealityStella (@realitystella) April 21, 2022

Finally, a fan applauded Steve for his many positive attributes, writing, “Steve is mature, expressive, confident, an entrepreneur, a rapper, and now a dancer?!? What can’t this man do?!”

Steve is mature, expressive, confident, an entrepreneur, a rapper, and now a dancer?!? What can’t this man do?! 🤣🙌🏽 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/lcpTYXVVpl — Indy (@MsIndyBabii) April 21, 2022

MAFS viewers see many admirable qualities in Steve, and time will tell if Noi also sees Steve’s husband material and chooses to stay married to him on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.