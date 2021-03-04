Where was Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition filmed?

The Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop cast holding a barbecue at the El Conquistador. Pic credit: VH1

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop cast members have been using a resort in Tuscon, Arizona as their very own quarantine playground.

Stars from all four Love & Hip Hop franchises — Hollywood, Atlanta, New York, and Miami have gathered at this resort in order to “turn up” and bond with other members the LHH family.

Ever since the show was first rumored, fans have been wondering where exactly the cast would be allowed to host their reunion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With beautiful blue skies, 24/7 sunshine, and giant rolling hills in the background, this location is the perfect oasis for the cast to unwind and celebrate.

Love & Hip Hop’s getaway at the El Conquistador

The hotel is called the El Conquistador Tuscon, A Hilton Resort.

The grounds of the El Conquistador Resort. Pic credit: VH1

According to the El Conquistador website, it won the Hotel Interactive Lodging Industry Elite Award for Best Experimental Hotel in 2018.

Their site reads, “When you think of the Southwest, windswept mountains, wildflowers, fiery-red sunsets, and a deep-rooted desert culture spring to mind and nowhere is this soul-stirring tableau captured more spectacularly than at the El Conquistador Tucson.”

The El Conquistador is also “the only resort in Arizona to win the AAA Four Diamond designation for 35 years straight.”

It has a spa well, 31 tennis courts, and a total of five outdoor swimming pools.

They are most known for their three championship golf courses: Conquistador, Cañada, and Pusch Ridge.

The staff organizes several nature walks and yoga classes, so there’s always something to do.

Love & Hip Hop’s BBQ setup at the resort. Pic credit: VH1

The El Conquistador prides itself in its gorgeous location in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona.

The grounds of the resort are situated between significant geological landmarks, Pusch Ridge and the Santa Catalina Mountains.

“The instant you arrive, you’ll know this is a place infused with indigenous culture and connected with the surrounding natural beauty.”

For people looking for a place for their next family vacation, the El Conquistador is perfect because it has a kid’s club that provides recreational activities for the resort’s younger guests. It’s also pet-friendly!

The resort’s luxury lodging includes everything from standard hotel rooms to pool suits and presidential suites.

Pricing ranges from $200 to about $600 per night.

The resort fee also comes with a two-hour bike rental per day, so guests can explore the desert.

Family Reunion is an escape, allowing the cast to bond

Fans were surprised when Family Reunion: Love & Hip Edition was announced, especially since public health regulations have suspended most television filming.

But continuous testing and quarantining at the El Conquistador allowed them to film safely.

The cast celebrating their mini-game win. Pic credit: VH1

“Family Reunion is all about bringing everybody together, working through issues, and having a good time doing it.”

For example, Sierra Gates has used this reunion to reconcile with costar Karlie Redd.

“Love & Hip Hop never came together as a family. The viewers always tried to separate us. I feel like this just gave us a time that we can be as one,” Gates said in an interview with InTouch Weekly.

Audiences will be watching what kind of antics the cast will get up to. Hopefully, being at the El Conquistador will continue to be a healing experience.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs Monday nights at 8/7c on VH1.