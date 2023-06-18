Where does Anna Duggar live while Josh Duggar serves his prison sentence?

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets has renewed interest in the situation between Josh and Anna Duggar.

The docuseries talked about the molestation of Josh’s sisters, with Jill Duggar talking about how things went down, including the interview with Megyn Kelly.

It delved into the inner workings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which hit on the abuse in families who were raised in the church.

Anna has been through a lot with Josh and remains by his side after several scandals. She knew about the situation between Josh and his sisters before marriage. Following that, Anna learned of Josh’s cheating through the Ashley Madison leak. And currently, she is raising her seven children alone while Josh serves 12 years in federal prison for CSAM.

With all of that, there has been some curiosity about where Anna lives, why she’s stayed with Josh amid his many scandals, and who is helping her financially.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what we know about Anna Duggar and where she is one year after Josh Duggar was moved to Texas to serve his federal prison.

Where is Anna Duggar living?

Anna Duggar is living on the Duggar compound.

She’s likely in the warehouse where she and Josh Duggar resided before his arrest in 2021.

There has been speculation she may be living in the big house with her kids, but it’s more likely that she spends time there with her seven children.

The former reality TV star purchased a home just before Josh’s arrest, but there’s been no indication that she did anything with it.

Why won’t Anna Duggar leave Josh?

After watching Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the dynamic of the relationship Anna Duggar is in with her faith and her marriage is a little clearer.

Followers wondered why she wouldn’t leave Josh Duggar after he cheated. Jill and Jessa: Counting On chronicled her life while Josh reportedly worked on his issues in a rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois.

After that, she welcomed two more children with him, only to learn that he was arrested for having CSAM on his computer and was later convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

That should be enough to walk away — right?

Wrong. Anna Duggar is reportedly determined to stick it out with Josh. She has visited him several times since his move to Texas, bringing her children along with her so that they can see him too.

It’s important to Josh that she stays under Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s care so she doesn’t stray and decide to leave their marriage.

Some of her family members have offered to help her escape the situation, and Amy Duggar King has offered to help her and the kids if she wants to leave Josh.

Anna wants to remain married to Josh as she believes he is innocent. She wants nothing to do with Jill Duggar or her cousin Amy and even called them “toxic” according to recent reports.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.