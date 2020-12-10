When was RHOSLC filmed? Bravo viewers are looking for a timeline

Bravo viewers learned about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during BravoCon in 2019.

Andy Cohen announced the new franchise would come from Utah, but no one had any idea of the drama it would bring.

Now that several episodes of RHOSLC have aired, viewers are wondering about the timeline for filming and when things wrapped up officially.

When did The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City film?

While the timeline is a little murky when trying to pinpoint exactly when they started filming, it is a safe bet to say the women came together in 2019.

It looks like some of the footage was grabbed before the official BravoCon announcement, and following that, they filmed some of the things viewers are seeing now.

Meredith Marks’ birthday was a big part of one episode of RHOSLC. She was born in December, which fits the timeline.

Sundance is a part of the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and that took place earlier this year at the end of January and beginning of February.

Production wrapped during the first week of March 2020. That didn’t include all of the confessionals and other things, though. It was simply just the end of filming and then the editing process would begin.

Given this timeline, it fits with some of the other Real Housewives franchises as far as turnaround goes. Typically, there is a six-month to a year lapse in when it was filmed versus when it would be airing.

That’s why we’re seeing the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic play out on Real Housewives of Orange County but on RHOSLC, there is no mention of it and the women are clearly not social distancing.

What’s coming up on RHOSLC?

Viewers have been waiting for Lisa Barlow and the Sundance footage. There has been a lot of shade thrown her way from Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney.

Ironically, in the previews shown, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent were there. Does this make Katie’s claims of “not knowing” who Lisa Barlow is a total lie?

The cast trip is also coming up. Las Vegas isn’t too far, but it was far enough for some of the ladies. When the drama heats up, will they be able to handle themselves appropriately, or will someone flee the scene?

Finally, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion will still need to be taped. It will likely be virtual like all of the rest (with the exception of New York) have been this year.

Will the ladies reconcile, or will the fractured friendships remain in pieces?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.