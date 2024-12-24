When is the next episode of The Challenge Season 40? Christmas Day schedule as TJ’s final looms

The Challenge Season 40, also known as Battle of the Eras, is nearing its final episode. Eight competitors will attempt to win significant money in host TJ Lavin’s final.

The finalists became official in Episode 17. The men were already determined, as Derek Chavez won the last men’s elimination to send Cory Wharton home. With that, Derek qualified for his first final on MTV.

Along with Derek, former champions Johnny Bananas and Jordan Wiseley are back in another final. Big Brother star Kyland Young officially reached his first-ever final.

The Wednesday, December 18 episode featured the last women’s elimination, with Tori Deal outlasting Cara Maria Sorbello in a treading water contest.

Tori became one of the four women’s finalists, along with Rachel Robinson, Jenny West, and first-time finalist Michele Fitzgerald.

Fans are eager to see how things play out in TJ Lavin’s final, which will include plenty of difficult circumstances with the competitors in a new location.

Is The Challenge airing on Christmas Day?

Christmas Day falls on Wednesday, so viewers won’t see a new episode of The Challenge on December 25. Fans who still want to watch MTV won’t have to see Ridiculousness in The Challenge’s spot, either.

Instead, MTV will present The Proposal in its time slot. The 2009 romantic comedy stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

When is the next episode of The Challenge 40?

Based on the information in the episode, viewers will see TJ’s final kick-off when Episode 18 airs on Wednesday, January 1, which is New Year’s Day.

According to TV Insider, the episode is called End of an Era. A synopsis says, “The eight finalists begin TJ’s final and must endure intense checkpoints.”

As mentioned, the finalists include Jenny, Jordan, Bananas, Rachel, Tori, Derek, Kyland, and Michele. Bananas is looking to add an impressive eighth win on The Challenge to his resume, while Jordan is looking to add a fifth win, counting his World Championship spinoff.

As Rachel aims to win her third MTV season, Jenny and Tori attempt to win their second. Finalist newcomers Derek, Michele, and Kyland seek their first-ever wins on MTV’s The Challenge.

As of this writing, that could be the last episode of Season 40. Episode 19 should air on Wednesday, January 8. If it’s not the second half of TJ’s final, it could be the Battle of the Eras reunion special.

After that, fans will have a brief hiatus before The Challenge returns with All Stars Rivals. The fifth season of the spinoff premieres on Wednesday, January 29, and episodes air on MTV rather than Paramount+.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres on Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.