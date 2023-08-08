When does Welcome to Plathville Season 5 premiere?

The Plath family is back for another season of Welcome to Plathville.

Season 5 promises more drama than ever, with relationships breaking down and the family splitting into separate branches.

Rumors have circulated about the status of Ethan and Olivia Plath’s marriage, and the trailer for the upcoming season appears to hint that they split.

There’s also been some new developments in the Kim and Barry split, with a new man in the picture for Kim. He is set to debut this season.

With everything in shambles, there are many questions about everyone on the show, including the younger siblings.

So, when does Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville air?

Welcome to Plathville returns to TLC

After what seems like an extended hiatus, Welcome to Plathville returns to TLC on Tuesday, September 5.

The announcement was just made, and it’s less than a month away.

It seems everyone is returning to film, including Olivia Plath, which may be shocking to some viewers.

What can viewers expect from Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville?

Season 4 was filled with plenty of strife and surprises, including Kim and Barry splitting up after several years of marriage.

There was a shift between the relationship Moriah and Micah had with Olivia, especially with her stance on Kim. Things deteriorated so severely that it seems they are no longer on speaking terms.

In the trailer for Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, Olivia reveals that after she and Ethan returned from their trip, no one wanted anything to do with her. Ethan confirms Moriah blocked him, which is shocking, given how close Moriah and Micah were to Ethan and Olivia.

And speaking of Olivia, her sister, Lydia Grace, is introduced to the show. The two had not spent time together since they were teens when she cut ties with her because her parents believed her sister was a bad influence. They have since reconnected and even talked about some of life in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

The split between Barry and Kim weighs heavily on Micah as he vents to a friend. He is upset about the divorce and reveals he is tired of walking on eggshells. His relationship with Kim has been featured on the show, but Season 5 sees him bonding with Barry as they work out together.

Moriah appears to be baptized again, leaving all of the baggage and bad choices behind her. But does that include her relationships with Ethan and Olivia?

Be sure to tune in, as Season 5 looks like it will be epic!

Welcome to Plathville returns Tuesday, September 5, at 10/9c on TLC.