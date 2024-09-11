When does The Challenge Season 40 return with new episodes? Battle of the Eras on hiatus

Viewers eager to see a new episode of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras will find the show is not on when it usually airs on MTV.

The show typically airs on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m. Eastern Time but will be on a brief hiatus.

On Wednesday, September 11, MTV will present the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and hand out VMA Moonmen trophies to deserving music stars.

Meanwhile, fans will look forward to more scenes previewed in the intriguing teaser at the end of Battle of the Eras Episode 4.

Viewers saw hints of major drama involving two of the show’s biggest stars.

In addition, there is likely to be fallout from the recent eliminations, which trimmed Era 1 and Era 4 by one team member each. One cast member was surprisingly eliminated, leading to many debates among fans and castmates about the footage and results.

When do new episodes of The Challenge air?

Viewers can expect to see Episode 5 of The Challenge Season 40 on MTV on Wednesday, September 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

That means fans will have to wait a week to see the return of Battle of the Eras with Episode 5.

As mentioned, MTV’s Video Music Awards will air in the time slot on September 11, and there won’t be any options to watch the episode on-demand until it releases next week.

However, once The Challenge returns, it should continue airing for consecutive weeks on MTV at its expected date and time.

What will viewers see in Battle of the Eras Episode 5?

In Episode 4, viewers saw CT Tamburello temporarily leave his team with a potential injury, and Jordan Wiseley possibly throw a daily challenge. In addition, a controversial elimination arrived as Derrick Kosinski sent Era 4’s Horacio Gutierrez home for the season.

Episode 5 is called An Era Tradition, and the synopsis suggests that the daily challenge will have one of the teams “questioning one of their own.” In addition, it hints that one of the teams “can’t get on the same page.”

In the preview at the end of Episode 4, viewers saw drama brewing for Era 1 and Era 2. In particular, Era 1 appeared to argue during the daily challenge.

The preview footage also teased the heated altercation on the way involving Emily Schromm, Laurel Stucky, and Cara Maria Sorbello. In particular, Emily and Cara both have issues with their teammate Laurel.

At one point in the footage, Cara offers a hug to castmate Michele Fitzgerald and says she’ll be her friend outside the show, seeming to suggest Laurel won’t.

In another scene, Laurel is screaming at Cara, who is in tears as castmates surround them and try to calm things down.

Viewers saw Laurel get into it with Era 1’s Darrell Taylor as she tried to start rumors involving him and Emily. However, things will escalate further between the Era 2 teammates when The Challenge Season 40 returns with Episode 5.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.