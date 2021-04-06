When does The Challenge: All-Stars air? Episode 2 release date and time for OG spinoff

Cast members assembled for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars brought many fans of MTV’s reality competition series a breath of fresh air with a blast from the past featuring many of the characters that made the show so popular over the years.

The spinoff’s premiere episode delivered a bit of everything, with plenty of funny moments, confessional interview comments, a 1990s throwback party, daily mission, and of course, a tough elimination.

Now, many viewers are wondering when does The Challenge All-Stars air Episode 2 so they can continue to enjoy the nostalgia and excitement with the OGs.

Fair warning, for those who have yet to see the first episode, there will be spoilers in the following report about the All Stars.

All Stars Episode 1 featured return of the OGs

Fan favorites arrived off The Challenge bus in All Stars Episode 1, with Foreigner’s It Feels Like the First Time playing as their reintroduction theme song.

Among the cast members was The Godfather of Reality TV Mark Long, Trishelle Cannatella, Syrus Yarbrough, Beth Stolarczyk, Nehemiah Clark, Derrick Kosinski, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Jisela Delgado, and Yes Duffy.

After being welcomed back to The Challenge, the competitors got a bit of time to check out their house and chit-chat before being escorted to their first challenge. It was brutal, with some competitors having physical difficulties dealing with a swim in cold water and a deep dive.

Everyone survived, and with one team emerging victoriously, it set up the first elimination of the spinoff season. Former Road Rules star Laterrian Wallace was one of the two captains for the losing side. Since it was a men’s elimination day, that meant he was going in. He spoke to Syrus about it and said he wanted to take on Ace Amerson because he had the least connection to him of all the cast members.

While Ace wasn’t too pleased with how the voting situation went, he eventually accepted his fate. He even showed up during the cast’s 1990s party later in the episode to celebrate with his friends ahead of a tough event.

That set up a clash at The Arena in a Pole Wrestle where Laterrian made easy work of his opponent, basically picking him up and ramming him down to the ground multiple times before yanking the pole away. Two rounds of that resulted in him sending Ace home as the first OG eliminated for the season.

In addition to that entertaining first episode, fans could watch an on-demand Aftermath episode which spanned about 30 minutes and was hosted by Devyn Simone. She had several guests on, including Derrick, Jisela, and Yes. A sneak peek trailer for the season ahead also arrived to give viewers a glimpse of what’s on the way.

When will The Challenge: All Stars Episode 2 air?

New episodes of the OG spinoff series arrive on Thursdays. So The Challenge: All Stars Episode 2 will be available for online streaming as of Thursday, April 8, 2021.

As far as the time goes, it’s believed that new episodes of All Stars are available first thing in the morning. So that is typically 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time for viewers in the United States.

There’s only one way to view The Challenge: All Stars right now, and that’s through the Paramount+ network. It currently costs $5.99 a month for a subscription with advertisements included. An ad-free subscription will cost $9.99 a month.

In addition to being able to watch episodes of The Challenge: All Stars, viewers can also older seasons of The Challenge. They currently have Seasons 11-13, 15-31, and 33 available.

There’s also a wide range of other content in the on-demand library including hit movies, Big Brother, Survivor, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Star Trek: Discovery, The Stand series, and more.

