The Challenge’s Trishelle Cannatella fires back at Lolo Jones’ tweet about athletes and entertainers

This past weekend, a tweet from The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell about who makes for the best entertainment on MTV’s reality competition series received an argumentative reply from her Double Agents castmate Lolo Jones.

That brought plenty of The Challenge fans in to fire back at Lolo and now it’s brought several of The Challenge: All Stars cast members in as well.

Mark Long and Trishelle Cannatella have responded to the Olympic athlete about her recent comment regarding athletes and entertainers, with Trishelle calling out Lolo’s attitude.

Trishelle calls out Lolo Jones: ‘Stop blaming production’

On Sunday, Lolo Jones replied to Ashley Mitchell’s tweet suggesting that entertainers make for better TV than athletes, seemingly a comment about The Challenge: All Stars spinoff receiving lots of praise from viewers.

Lolo’s reply argued with Ashley’s notion, suggesting that there have been examples of athletes who went on to entertainment careers during or after their time in sports.

A lot of Challenge fans fired back at Lolo’s tweet, and now Trishelle Cannatella of The Challenge: All Stars cast is also weighing in, with her tweet below calling out Lolo.

“Lolo. Stop blaming production for your losing. As a professional athlete you have a p*** poor attitude. I was at a crawfish boil today in Baton Rouge and it took everything in me not to knock on your door to get you to say this to my face. Girl, bye,” Trishelle tweeted.

Viewers who watched The Challenge Season 36 saw Lolo leave the show in the second half of the season, indicating to her castmates that she would spend her time better by preparing for the Olympics. During the episode that showed her leaving, she also cited she was leaving due to a lack of opportunity to compete for her Gold Skull in an elimination.

After her departure episode of Double Agents aired, Lolo took to Twitter to claim she was forced to quit the show and suggested a daily mission was rigged to help a particular team claim the win.

Fans also know that Trishelle packed up and drove herself off The Challenge, which was spotlighted in her All Stars introduction during the first episode. In a further tweet reply, Trishelle admitted just like Lolo she has been a “terrible partner as well” but suggested Lolo “should own it.”

Lolo and her rookie teammate Nam Vo were put in the spotlight as they struggled to work together effectively during the Double Agents season. They were unable to win any missions, or get enough castmates in the house to vote them in, so they never got a chance to go into elimination for a Gold Skull.

While Lolo quit the show, Nam was forced to leave due to a back injury causing him to be medically disqualified from competing.

Mark Long tells Lolo to check the resume

A big reason viewers are able to enjoy The Challenge: All Stars is Mark Long, who is not only one of the OG cast members, but also an executive producer who really worked hard to bring the concept to the screen.

Mark got his start on the first-ever edition of MTV’s Road Rules, a reality TV show featuring everyday people typically traveling around in an RV to different locations to perform missions. Along with MTV’s The Real World, it helped to create the cast members for the original seasons of The Challenge.

Mark not only appeared on Road Rules and The Challenge but has also worked in the entertainment field beyond those MTV shows. He sent out a tweet that included “#noshade” to let Lolo know his resume will give her some of the proof she needs.

“I’d suggest you take a peek at my resume Lolo,” Mark tweeted along with a link to a YouTube reel of his work.

While not every competitor who has appeared on MTV’s The Challenge goes on to star in movie or television projects, there are certainly plenty of examples of those who have.

As fans also pointed out in response to Lolo’s comment, some of the former Challenge stars who have done so include Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Jamie Chung, Theo Von, Karamo Brown, and Johnny Bananas.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.