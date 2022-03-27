When does Hollywood Week begin on American Idol?

The American Idol judges during the auditions. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol switched to its twice a week schedule last week during the auditions round.

However, there are questions about whether it will air twice this week thanks to the Oscars.

While the Oscars air on ABC on Sunday night, American Idol is also scheduled to be on following the telecast.

However, Hollywood Week will not start tonight.

Will American Idol air tonight after the Oscars?

The Oscars have tightened up its telecast by eliminating several categories that the Academy feels mainstream fans don’t care about seeing awarded on TV.

This includes the editing category as well as several technical categories.

This means that fans who want to see a shorter version of the Oscars will get that. It also means that American Idol will have time to air following the Oscars.

However, what time it starts is all dependent on when the Oscars end, as it is a live ceremony that will potentially run over time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the moment, the guide indicates that American Idol will air at 11:35 p.m. EST, so if fans want to see the final round of auditions tonight, it will be on very late.

With the three Platinum Tickets already handed out, tonight will just introduce fans to a few more contestants who are heading to Hollywood Week.

When does Hollywood Week start on American Idol?

Hollywood Week begins tomorrow night, Monday, March 28, at 8/7c on ABC.

The first night of Hollywood Week is the Genre Challenge, and the winners of the Platinum Tickets from each location will be able to sit out this round of the competition.

The Platinum Tickets this season went to country singer Huntergirl, TikTok sensation Kenedi Anderson, and the soulful Jay Copeland.

After the Genre Challenge on Monday night, American Idol will return next Sunday at its regularly scheduled time at 8/7c for the Hollywood Duets Challenge.

Last season there was a change where the three judges – Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan – chose the pairings rather than allowing the singers to choose for themselves.

This year, it will slightly switch up again. The judges will still choose the pairings, except for in three cases.

While watching the Genre Challenge, the three Platinum Ticket holders will be able to choose who they duet with while the rest are left up to the judges.

Finally, American Idol will continue on next Monday night for the Showstopper and Final Judgment.

This gives the contestants a chance to perform with a band as they get this one last chance to make it to the top 24.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.