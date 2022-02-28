Huntergirl on American Idol: Who is the Platinum Ticket holder and where can you follow her on Instagram?

Huntergirl on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Every city that holds auditions on American Idol has a Platinum Ticket awarded to the best singer of the group.

On the premiere episode, the first Platinum Ticket was offered after the day’s auditions in Nashville, and it was a special moment.

This ticket went to Huntergirl, and the presentation was an incredible event.

After the auditions, the judges decided which singer was the best and they ended up video calling Huntergirl with a special offer.

Luke Bryan offered Huntergirl a chance to play her music in front of a room full of fans at his personal bar in Nashville. While she was performing, all three judges showed up.

While she was happy to see them, and she was thankful, they then went onto the stage and presented her with the first Platinum Ticket in front of the fans.

American Idol 2022 HunterGirl is Nashville's Platinum Ticket

Watch this video on YouTube

Who is Huntergirl on American Idol?

Huntergirl is a 23-year-old who works as a music therapist for military veterans.

She told the judges that she listens to their stories and then sings them songs based on those stories to help them deal with trauma and PTSD.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her real name is Hunter Wolkonowski and she graduated from Middle Tennessee State where she studied music business.

She also has one single she has released called We’re Not in Kansas Anymore.

Her hard work paid off as Luke Bryan called her his “favorite female country voice I’ve heard in five years” of working on American Idol.

Huntergirl Is Luke Bryan's Favorite Female Country Voice EVER On Idol - American Idol 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

“Having three of my idols tell me that I’m good enough and that I’m not crazy and that I could do music and for them to pick me,” she said after getting her ticket. “It just means a lot to me and I’m going to try to make you guys proud.”

Huntergirl Relives The Moment She Got The Platinum Ticket - American Idol 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Where to find Huntergirl on Instagram

Huntergirl is on Instagram at @huntergirlmusic.

She has over 15,000 followers and has 249 posts.

Her latest was her holding the Platinum Ticket.

“And just when I thought going to Hollywood was crazy enough, I played a packed show at @LukeBryan’s Bar and got the PLATINUM TICKET!!,” she wrote “What is life!?”

American Idol fans who follow her will get lots of posts about her experience on the singing reality series, as most of her recent posts are about the show.

Older posts see Huntergirl posting candid photos and shots of her singing.

American Idol airs new episodes on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.