What’s wrong with Danielle Busby? OutDaughtered star details health issues

OutDaughtered is back for Season 9 after a very long two-year hiatus.

There was concern the Busby family wouldn’t return, but Adam, Danielle, Blayke, and the quintuplets are back for another round of reality TV.

The Busbys are fan favorites among TLC viewers, as they wonder how Danielle and Adam did everything they did after the quints were born in 2015.

Now that they are back, Danielle’s health journey will be chronicled in the new season as she learns to deal with what’s happening within her body.

During Season 8, Danielle talked about some of the “symptoms” she was experiencing.

Nearly two years later, things have improved slightly, but there are still unanswered questions.

While speaking with US Weekly while promoting Season 9 of OutDaughtered, Danielle Busby opened up about what’s been happening with her body.

Everything started to happen when Danielle slowed down once the quints hit school age. She mentioned first grade being the turning point when she noticed something wasn’t quite right.

Walking up stairs was hard for her, which was a big deal for the mom of six as she has always been athletic and fit.

Danielle told the publication, “It’s hard sometimes to even explain what I’m feeling or how my body is reacting to something even in the view of Adam because he’s like, ‘You look fine, you [were] fine yesterday’ It’s annoying, it’s frustrating and there’s days where I didn’t do anything extreme or off-set or something and [I] just will get up and I can’t move my hands and my feet and so … it’s an up and down journey.”

There are good and bad days for Danielle, and Adam is there to support her but often doesn’t understand how she’s feeling.

At this point, what’s happening with her body is still in the “discovery” stage, and no concrete diagnosis has been given.

What can we expect from Season 9 of OutDaughtered?

There is plenty to look forward to with Season 9 kicking off.

The Busby girls are all older and have developed different personalities while being the little ones we remembered before the two-year hiatus.

A check-in on how their lives have changed and where everyone stands now will be exciting. The show tapes roughly six months in advance, so viewers will see what the girls have been up to and where they are headed.

Danielle and Adam are taking it day by day, and hopefully, answers about her health will come soon so that she can get used to her new normal.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.