OutDaughtered: Adam Busby deals with seashells in the washer – Who’s the culprit?


OutDaughtered: Busby Family
The Busby Family of OutDaughtered enjoyed a fun day at the beach. Pic credit: @adambuzz/Instagram

OutDaughtered star Adam Busby just shared the aftermath of their most recent beach trip with the quints. The husband of Danielle Busby couldn’t help but laugh at one of his daughters who pulled the mischievous antic. So who’s the culprit?

OutDaughtered: Adam Busby shares aftermath of beach trip with the quints

Earlier this week, Adam and Danielle Busby took their daughters — Blayke, Riley, Parker, Hazel, Olivia, and Ava — on a fun beach getaway. The OutDaughtered family basked in the beauty of Islamorada in Florida.

Adam, in particular, enjoyed the fish market with kids. He even tried his hand at cleaning lobsters on the dock. Blayke, on the other hand, had fun interacting with the dolphins at the D+ Marine Mammal Responder.

Meanwhile, the quintuplets spent a fun day at the beach. The OutDaughtered sweethearts played on the white sand, burying their feet and collecting some seashells laying around.

But it seems one particular quint had way too much fun collecting seashells. In his Instagram Stories, Adam revealed that one of his daughters filled her pocket with more than 20 shells.

The OutDaughtered dad was washing the kids’ clothes from the beach trip when he made the funny discovery. He then found a handful of seashells inside the washing machine.

OutDaughtered: Adam Busby
OutDaughtered star Adam Busby found a buch of seashells in his washing machine. Pic credit; @adambuzz/Instagram

Adam’s adorable seashell discovery

Adam Busby shared a photo of the seashells he retrieved from one of his daughters’ pockets. The OutDaughtered dad couldn’t help but find the incident amusing, especially after it all ended up in the washer.

Adam then gathered Riley, Parker, Olivia, and Ava, showing them the seashells. He asked the girls who among them filled up a pocket with the tiny seashells. The Busby girls were quick to deny it, leaving one quint as the possible culprit.

OutDaughtered: Adam Busby - Hazel Busby
OutDaughtered star Hazel Busby collected the seashells that Adam Busby found in the washer. Pic credit: @adambuzz/Instagram

OutDaughtered: Hazel Busby adorably admits doing it

Riley, Olivia, Ava, and Parker Busby turned the spotlight on Hazel Busby, who was minding her own business in the kitchen. The OutDaughtered cutie looked adorable when Adam asked her about the seashells. It’s clear that Hazel was guilty of it, trying her best to hold back a laugh.

Adam showed Hazel the shells, which she quickly recognized. She then collected them and admitted that they’re hers. She even stopped her siblings from touching them, keeping all of it to herself. Hazel definitely melts Adam and the quints’ hearts despite her naughty act.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.

