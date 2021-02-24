OutDaughtered: Adam Busby’s big guns draw thirsty fans

OutDaughtered star Adam Busby takes a selfie while working out. Pic credit: @adambuzz/Instagram

OutDaughtered star Adam Busby recently took Danielle Busby and their daughters on a fun trip at the fish market. The TLC family enjoyed some quality time together outdoors after months of being in quarantine.

Adam Busby gets buff

It looks like quarantine gym time has done Adam Busby some good. The OutDaughtered dad recently showcased the results of his workout sessions during a recent trip with Danielle Busby and the girls.

Adam took to Instagram recently and shared a glimpse of his family trip to the fish market. The father of six particularly enjoyed his time at the dock, where he showed off some of his hidden skills. Sign up for our newsletter!

The OutDaughtered star posted a photo of himself looking quite serious while cleaning a lobster. Adam rocked a grey sleeveless top, which definitely accentuated his big guns.

Many took notice of Adam’s bulging biceps as he cuts through the lobster. His arms appeared to be bigger and more defined than before.

It’s no secret that the OutDaughtered celeb has been spending more time working out lately as seen on his social media updates. Adam managed to squeeze in gym time in his already hectic schedule at home and work.

Fans impressed by Adam’s toned body

And it seems Adam Busby’s hard work has paid off. Many OutDaughtered fans were impressed by his buff body lately and they’re sure to let him know.

Adam’s post was quickly flooded by comments commending his big guns. Some even appeared thirsty for more as the reality star flexes his muscles.

One fan couldn’t help but focus on Adam’s biceps instead of the entire picture. Another one joked about his “gun show” and asked if he’s selling tickets for it. It’s clear that most of his followers were pleased to see the OutDaughtered star and his big muscles.

OutDauhtered star Adam Busby gets praises online for his buff body. Pic credit: @adambuzz/Instagram

OutDaughtered returns for new season

Meanwhile, the latest season of OutDaughtered just premiered and fans loved it. In the pilot episode, Adam and Danielle Busby took their daughters to see dolphins for the first time.

The TLC family set out on a boat to watch the adorable dolphins swim. Riley, in particular, was excited about the memorable trip and hoped to see a hundred of them.

Hazel, on the other hand, was equally excited to catch a glimpse of the dolphins, adding that she likes the way they swim in the water. She also said she loves dolphins “because they’re blue and that’s [her] favorite color.” The same episode also showed the OutDaughtered stars deal with an unlikely surprise lurking in the kitchen walls, which prompted remodeling.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 8pm on TLC.