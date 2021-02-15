OutDaughtered: Adam Busby puts 6 times the effort into Valentine’s Day and Danielle is loving it

OutDaughtered star Adam Busby surprised his daughters Blayke, Riley, Parker, Hazel, Olivia, and Ava Busby on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @adambuzz/Instagram

OutDaughtered star Adam Busby just gave other dads a run for their money with his thoughtful Valentine’s Day gesture.

Danielle Busby’s husband impressed many fans with his dedication to making the event special for his girls.

Outdaughtered: Adam Busby’s sweet gesture on Valentine’s Day

Adam Busby just made Valentine’s Day extra sweeter for Danielle Busby and his daughters. The OutDaughtered dad went above and beyond in surprising his girls, which many find adorable.

Danielle took to Instagram recently and gushed at her husband’s romantic gesture. The mother of six shared a photo of Adam secretly arranging his presents for Blayke, Olivia, Ava, Hazel, Parker, and Riley.

Apparently, the OutDaughtered star stayed up late and stealthily prepared his Valentine’s gifts in the kitchen. He laid out six pink gift bags filled with goodies on the countertop.

Adam also scattered rose petals and storybooks for all six girls. He even prepared a rose for each of his daughters and Danielle as well.

“Caught this guy @adambuzz up late making all kinds of noise,” OutDaughtered mom Danielle wrote. “Sorry other Dads…THIS ONE may trump you all.”

Danielle Busby touched by her husband’s romantic move

It’s clear that Danielle Busby was touched by Adam Busby’s sweet gesture for the quints and Blayke. The OutDaughtered star couldn’t help but admire her husband’s efforts not only on Valentine’s but every single day as well.

“Never a dull moment in our house,” Danielle wrote in another appreciation post for Adam. “I’m glad you are always there to carry me through it all.”

Valentine’s Day has always been a special day for Adam and his girls. Prior to the pandemic, the OutDaughtered star took his eldest daughter, Blayke, to the annual daddy-daughter dance.

Busby’s memorable heart’s day celebration

Later in the day, Adam Busby shared the aftermath of his special surprise for his daughters. The OutDaughtered star shared a group photo with Blayke and the quints, who adorably made goofy faces.

Adam said the girls opened their presents over FaceTime with their grandparents. He also revealed that they loved their roses and gift bags filled with chocolates, candies, stuffed huskies, and wiener dogs.

Of course, Adam also made a sweet tribute for his wife, Danielle, on V-Day. The OutDaughtered star shared a photo of himself adorably cradling Danielle as they share a romantic kiss. Needless to say, the Busby family had a perfect Valentine’s Day at home.

OutDaughtered returns for Season 8 on February 23 on TLC.