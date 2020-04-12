What is Michael from Married at First Sight’s real job?

Season 10 of Married at First Sight is coming to an end, and oh what a dramatic season it has been.

One of the couples who agreed to this unusual experiment of marrying a stranger is Meka Jones and Michael Watson.

The relationship has been rocky from the beginning due in part to Michael’s dishonesty!

Watson’s occupation seems to change with each episode, so it’s very hard to keep up, but let’s give it a try!

What is Michael’s real job?

Early in the episode, the 31-year-old talked about working with kids and was very vocal about how passionate he was about his job.

He didn’t clearly state his occupation but explained that he works within the school system, seemingly as an education director for kids with special needs.

Midway through the season, Watson claimed to have been promoted to the position of principal.

However, right before he was set to begin the new job, he revealed that he was no longer taking the position.

According to Mademnoire’s report:

Michael told Meka, Pastor Cal, and pretty much everyone that he was starting a new gig as a principal at a Catholic school and that the opportunity was going to bring in big money for him. Then, all of a sudden, he claimed that despite having signed a contract, the terms of the job changed, he wasn’t comfortable with what those changes entailed, so he left behind the job.

Viewers were not buying this story, and Meka wasn’t buying it either!

Watson claimed to have found other employment, and in another episode, he sits down with Meka down to share pay stubs and discuss finances.

True to form, Michael could not produce a pay stub but showed his wife a job letter outlining his income.

However, Meka, who has a degree in Mathematics, quickly realized that the numbers just weren’t adding up, and she concluded that the letter was forged.

Unfortunately, this is not the first or second time Michael has lied about his job.

Is he also a yoga instructor?

Nope, despite telling his new wife that he worked part-time as a Yoga instructor, she quickly found out that Michael was lying about that too.

After being invited by Michael to visit the yoga studio he supposedly worked at, and partake in a class that he had secured for them, Meka soon realized that it was all a facade.

When she arrived, not only had Michael not booked a yoga session for them, she was also informed by a manager at the studio that her husband was not an instructor there, but a part of the cleaning staff.

The lies became very frustrating for Meka and Married at First Sight viewers as well.

Michael seems to have a real passion for kids, so while we don’t know in what capacity he works with children, it’s not unreasonable to assume that he does work within the education system.

The finale of Married at First Sight, airs Wednesday night at 8/7c on Lifetime.