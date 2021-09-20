What is Lil Jon doing on Bachelor in Paradise? Rapper’s crazy connection to Bachelor Nation

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 isn’t Lil Jon’s first appearance with the franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7’s fourth and final guest host is Lil Jon.

The rapper may have seemed like a random pick but it turns out that it isn’t his first time appearing on the franchise.

Lil Jon appeared on The Bachelorette Season 14. He helped then-host Chris Harrison plan one of Becca Kufrin’s one-on-one dates.

The winner from the prior group date, Blake Hortsmann got to join Becca for a live performance from Lil Jon.

However, the date wasn’t a concert. Rather, Lil Jon sang Turn Down For What as Becca and Blake took sledgehammers to items reminiscent of her past relationship with Bachelor lead Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Three years later, Lil Jon is back hosting a portion of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Which celebrities were guest hosts on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

Since Chris Harrison walked away from the franchise following his involvement in the racism controversy, the franchise found four celebrity guest hosts to step in for him.

In addition to Lil Jon, singer Lance Bass, comedian David Spade, and performer Tituss Burgess hosted the summer spinoff series.

Additionally, Bachelor Nation star and resident bartender Wells Adams received a promotion.

His new job title for this season was Master of Ceremonies and Cocktails. In addition to pouring beverages, he is the host of the rose ceremonies that send a number of contestants packing each week.

While Bachelor Nation was initially unsure about the rotating hosts, viewers have responded positively for the most part about the hosts.

Fans said they preferred David Spade over Chris Harrison at the start of the season.

Additionally, Lance Bass enjoyed the gig so much that he offered to be the permanent host of the franchise or host an LGTBQ+ spinoff.

How all the other celebrity BIP hosts are connected to the Bachelor franchise

Even though the stars hosting BIP seem random, like Lil Jon, they all have a connection to the franchise.

David Spade would provide live commentary on social media as The Bachelor and its spinoffs aired. He even discussed how he would have to try a different tone and lay off roasting the contestants when he came to guest host.

Meanwhile, Lance is a self-proclaimed member of Bachelor Nation.

Tituss’s connection isn’t as clear but the franchise tied in his role on the show well.

He got to show off his flair and extravagant personality by throwing a VIP party for a select number of the Bachelor in Paradise contestants. It was even called the Tight-a** party, playing off Tituss.

It seemed as if they created the role and twist with him in mind and he played it well.

Now that all of the other three hosts have had their turn, viewers will have to tune in to see how Lil Jon does as the next celebrity guest host.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.