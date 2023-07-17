Magda Ziomek from Below Deck Down Under didn’t have the best experience on the Below Deck spinoff.

The stew was a one-and-done with the show after getting fired by chief stew Aesha Scott before Season 1 was over.

Magda spent a lot of time on the phone with her boyfriend because of their trust issues, leaving the bulk of the work for second stew Tumi Mhlongo.

Her time on Below Deck Down Under wasn’t very long, but it certainly helped Magda in her modeling career.

These days Magda has left yachting behind for traveling and heating up social media.

Magda has taken her life in a new direction, which honestly seems to fit her perfectly.

What happened to Magda from Below Deck Down Under?

The Poland native has been making a name for herself in the modeling and fashion world since saying goodbye to reality TV. Magda has done modeling shoots in Bali, Ibiza, New York City, and Athens, just to name a few.

It’s easy to see why Magda gravitated to modeling because she looks fabulous in every single photo shoot that she does. This has to do with her stellar fashionista style, which often consists of jaw-dropping dresses and tiny bikinis.

Magda has also developed quite a few partnerships, such as one with the clothing brand God Save Queens. She recently promoted the brand in a little black dress with sheer cutouts and high black boots.

Last fall Magda even walked the runway for Paris Valtadoros during Athens Fashion Week.

The former Below Deck Down Under star also used an adult content subscription website to post pictures. However, a closer look at that reveals Magda has not been focusing on that since last February.

Although her Instagram bio lists her many modeling contacts, it also has her occupation as a yacht broker, which is something that Magda has yet to promote on social media.

Is Magda Ziomek still with her boyfriend from Below Deck Down Under?

As mentioned above, one issue with Magda was that she and her boyfriend needed to be in constant contact with each other.

It should surprise no one that Magda and Maciek called it quits not long after she was fired from Below Deck Down Under.

The state of her relationship status today remains up in the air. Magda has kept her personal life off of social media.

Magda Ziomek won’t be back on Below Deck Down Under anytime soon.

Despite her experience on the show, Magda did make friendships with crew members Ryan McKeown, Benny Crawley, and Jamie Sayed. In fact, Magda reunited with Ryan and Jamie last fall for a mini-reunion.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.