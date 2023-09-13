What can Big Brother houseguests eat with their slop?

Being a Have-Not on Big Brother can be difficult.

Houseguests who get named Have-Nots have to deal with uncomfortable beds, cold showers, and eating slop for a week.

For some houseguests, eating slop is the ultimate torture.

Slop is steel-cut oats, protein powder, vitamin powder, and electrolytes. It’s a way to get the body much of what it needs while serving as a punishment.

It’s oatmeal without anything extra to help with the taste. And it can be rough for someone to eat only slop for the entire week.

Luckily, houseguests can add things to the slop to make it tastier.

What can Have-Nots add to their meals of slop?

Big Brother slop can be eaten with condiments. This can make a huge difference in how it tastes.

Below is a partial list of the condiments that houseguests can use to improve their experience with slop. They can also use various spices and additives to make it tastier.

ketchup

mustard

mayo

balsamic vinegar

vanilla

crushed red pepper

salt

black pepper

honey

steak sauce

salsa

relish

BBQ sauce

brown sugar

hot sauce

various cooking oils

Slop additives and recipes

In addition to the condiments, there are also additional foods that can be consumed.

Houseguests can have pickles, salsa, milk, chocolate milk, olives, tea, and protein powder.

Over the years, some players have become very good at preparing palatable slop.

Some recipes are provided so houseguests can make pancakes, cookies, and vegan options.

There are times when houseguests have been unable to stomach slop.

Cory Wurtenberger said he would go a week with only protein shakes so he wouldn’t have to eat slop.

Some Big Brother fans have become worried about Cory repeatedly being on slop this season.

As a reminder, everyone other than Cameron Hardin became a Have-Not in Week 6 and had to consume slop.

