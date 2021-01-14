Wendy Osefo says Monique Samuels’ apology to Candiace Dillard came ‘too late’

Season 5 of the Real Housewives of Potomac is over and done, but the conversations about the show are still ongoing.

The explosive season was capped off by an even more engaging reunion as the cast delved into the season’s most talked-about moments.

We already know that the fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard takes the number one spot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The storyline pretty much took over the entire season and caused a divide between cast members and even RHOP fans.

After the former friends had their physical altercation it became clear that there was very little hope of the two castmates reconciling.

Nonetheless, during the reunion, Monique finally gave Candiace the apology that she deserved, but the former beauty queen was not really buying it.

Another RHOP star who didn’t buy Monique’s apology is Wendy Osefo.

Read More Ashley Darby reveals whether she and Michael would consider a threesome with Braunwyn Windham-Burke

She thinks it came a little too late!

Wendy gives her take on Monique’s apology

The Real Housewives of Potomac star recently had a chat with The Jasmine Brand and she dished about the show.

Naturally, the Candiace and Monique drama was a major topic of discussion.

Wendy was asked if she thought that Monique’s apology to Dillard at the reunion was a genuine one.

“I think it was too late,” responded Osefo.

She reiterated, “I think it was too late. And this is what I’m realizing. I’m realizing that when you watch something, as viewers, we have the tendency to believe that it’s happening in real-time.”

However, the mom-of-three went on the explain the timeline of events and shared, “That [the fight] happened in October of 2019…”

Viewers watched Season 5 of the show in late 2020, and while it was all playing out on TV, Monique had still not yet apologized to Candiace.

Wendy talks timeline of Monique Samuels’ apology

During her interview with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Potomac star continued to expound on why she thinks Monique’s apology to Candiace was too late.

“If that happened in October 2019 and then you hit me with an apology in November 2020, more than a year later…no! But that’s just me,” shared Wendy. “Some people may say it’s never too late to apologize. That’s true, but don’t be mad if that person doesn’t accept it…”

The 36-year-old continued, “So people have to understand that everything comes at a cost. So you can apologize whenever but understand that person is not required to accept it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.